3 Athletics Who Can Spearhead Series Turnaround vs. Guardians

The Athletics would hate to lose back-to-back series.

After getting swept by the Rays, it should have been a wake-up call to the entire team to get the ball rolling again right away. With not many games left in the season, the Athletics are still fighting for momentum to carry into 2027. This wave of momentum can start with a series win over the Guardians.

Shea Langeliers | DH

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every time we make an article similar to this one , Shea Langeliers is a very easy player to identify as a potential series changer. But during the Athletics' four-game losing streak, Langeliers hasn't been able to do much. In the three games he played in that span, he is batting just .167 with a .334 OPS.

Considering Langeliers was an early-season MVP candidate, it is more than obvious that he has what it takes to take over the rest of the series. And while expectations for him are not that high, as he is coming off a meniscus tear, anything better than what he is doing now would be greatly appreciated.

Jacob Lopez | SP

Sep 2, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Lopez has easily been the Athletics' best second-half player, and arguably the best starter since the break. While this is a bold assertion, keep in mind that Lopez posted a 2.48 ERA through 29.0 innings pitched in August, as well as a 3.26 ERA in the month of July. While he may have hit a speed bump recently, we know that he can turn things around fast.

Entering his start, Lopez has allowed back-to-back 4+ ER games, with his last outing going completely off the rails when he allowed five runs in just 3.2 innings pitched. If Lopez can make it through the fifth inning without digging an insurmountable hole, the Athletics should take Game 2 of the series.

Lawrence Butler | RF

Sep 17, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) runs the bases after hitting a home runagainst the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Lopez, Lawrence Butler has been phenomenal since the All-Star break. But recently, Butler's production has varied significantly . Using the losing streak as a marker, Butler has batted just .214 in 14 at-bats, with a .742 OPS, which is inflated significantly by his solo home run in the Athletics' 10-1 loss to the Rays.

If Butler wants to prove that he can be a superstar in this league, he needs to play well even when the team is losing games. There is no doubt he has the intangibles to reach star status, but if the results don't start coming more consistently, questions will come up about his future.