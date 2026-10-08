Two Athletics Prospects Who Could Break Out in 2027

Over the last few seasons, the A's have seen many rookies make huge impacts on the big-league team. While at a massive disadvantage without major-league experience, these players sometimes become key contributors.

In 2025, Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson took the league by storm as the runner-up and winner of the AL Rookie of the Year award.

Sep 14, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates with shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) after hitting a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both played major roles in a strong second half for the team, and we even saw Jacob Wilson land a long-term contract extension after that.

In 2026, Henry Bolte emerged as one of the game's most exciting young players . His power, speed, and defense make him electric, and the whole league got a taste of him this year. Next season, someone else could rise up and become the next big player for the A's.

Devin Taylor, Outfielder

Lansing Lugnuts outfielder Devin Taylor poses for a photo during the team's media day on March 30, 2026. Taylor is regarded as one of the Athletics' top 10 prospects by MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into 2026, Devin Taylor had only played in Low-A ball because he was drafted that summer. This would be his first full season of professional baseball, and it's very safe to say that he made the most of his opportunities.

Taylor would start in High-A this season, posting an .861 OPS in 202 at-bats before earning a promotion to Double-A Midland. He spent most of the season in Midland before earning another promotion to Triple-A, where he finished with 61 at-bats and a .295 AVG.

DON'T SLEEP ON DEVIN TAYLOR. 💤



The A's No. 7 Prospect is 4-for-4 with a home run, grand slam, and 7 RBI in just his second Triple-A ballgame. It's only the fifth inning. 🤯#Athletics pic.twitter.com/JYHr1RGHUz — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) September 2, 2026

Not only has he been very successful in the minors, but he's also an exciting prospect because of his tools. Taylor has elite 60-grade power and a 55-grade hit tool.

The left-handed bat should start his season in Triple-A next year, and if the lockout doesn't delay things, he could possibly make his debut pretty early in the season.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, Infielder

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) looks on before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The league got a taste of JKG this season when he made his anticipated MLB debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jacob Wilson made his debut the year before his Rookie of the Year campaign, and now JKG could look to do the same. Kuroda-Grauer has a very similar game to Wilson as well. Contact first and plays strong defense.

Jul 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics third baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) looks on from the dugout prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JKG posted a .366 batting average and an .899 OPS in 71 at-bats this season, meaning he hasn't lost his prospect eligibility. He has a good chance of cracking the Opening Day roster, and he has a real shot at being a strong hitter for the team.

While both prospects rank outside MLB's top 100, they can be under-the-radar options who become impactful players, as we have seen with other young studs in recent seasons.