Athletics Ugly Skid Continues: Key Takeaways From Grueling Loss

Following the loss to the Tigers, it is clear the Athletics have hit a wall.

The Athletics now stand at 41-51, 5.5 games back from the A.L West lead, a race where the Athletics have seemingly fallen out of completely. With one more game left in the current series, the Athletics need to figure out how to build some momentum as the first half of the season comes to a close.

Feel Sorry for Joshua Kuroda-Grauer

Jul 3, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) looks on from the dugout before the start of a game against the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To set the scene, imagine being called up to the majors—one of the biggest accomplishments in a young player’s life—only to join a team in the middle of its worst stretch of the season. To make matters worse, you’ve been the clear-cut best player during that span. Disheartening, to say the least.

Since being called up, Kuroda-Grauer has been hitting a mind-blowing .500 with a 1.116 OPS. While that is impressive, baseball is still a team sport, so even great individual play does not always lead to favorable results. JKG perfectly embodies that reality. But once the Athletics figure things out, JKG will undoubtedly be the reason the season gets back on track.

Mask Mandate Now

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) tosses the ball for an out against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the Athletics are in the midst of a team-wide pandemic that has sidelined two of their best players this series. According to Mark Kotsay, Nick Kurtz was seen "puking" in the dugout, prompting him to exit the game early. In Game 1, J.T. Ginn would leave the game with an illness despite pitching a solid 4.0 innings. Jeff McNeil also missed Sunday's matchup vs. the Marlins with an illness.

While the title might be a joke, it is clear that this "illness" could be a driver in the Athletics' recent struggles and has had a massive influence on this series in particular. What if Ginn were able to pitch a few more innings with normal velocity? What if Kurtz had a few more at-bats? If either one had happened, this series could have looked different.

This Actually Should Be Jeffrey Springs' Last Game

Jun 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Gettin' tired of talkin' about it. I know teammates are getting tired of watching it. Just the same thing, costing us games. Not keeping the ball in the ballpark. Not making good pitches." Jeffrey Springs

Springs has struggled, as his comments detail.

Jeffrey Springs has struggled big time in the past few months, and the fact that he is still in the rotation is surprising. And while he has shown flashes of excellence, it has simply not warranted the number of starts he has received. In the loss, Springs would pitch 4.1 innings, allowing six hits, six runs, and two home runs.

Jun 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mentioned earlier, Springs has proven to be a solid pitcher for the Athletics. In his first four starts of the season, he posted an incredible 1.47 ERA and a 1-0 record. Since then, Springs is 0-7, with an ERA in the upper sevens. It is also important to note that Spring is first in the league in home runs allowed with 26, four more than second place.