Projecting Athletics’ 2027 Outfield: Player-by-Player Stat Lines

The Athletics will need a lot of production from their outfielders if they hope for a massive 2027 turnaround.

The Athletics' outfield was easily its biggest source of offense throughout the second half of the season, with Lawrence Butler playing out of his mind and Henry Bolte exceeding every expectation set for him. By the end of 2027, the Athletics could easily have a top-five outfield and a playoff spot .

Henry Bolte | CF

Sep 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) reacts after hitting a triple against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is safe to say that Henry Bolte can look back on 2026 and say, "I did something." This year, Bolte would bat .277 with a .764 OPS, along with 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases. In the second half of the season alone, he hit eight of his 11 home runs and drove in 22 of his 38 RBIs. If he can stay on this track, Bolte could be a superstar next season.

Next year, Bolte should be able to raise his overall batting average to .290 while pushing his OPS well over .800. As for his counting stats, it would not be shocking to see Bolte hit 18 to 24 home runs while reaching around 70 RBIs. As for stolen bases, Bolte should snag at least 30+ bags. To wrap it up: .290/.375/.460, with 70 RBIs, 20 HR, 20 SB.

Lawrence Butler | RF

Sep 16, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) singles against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You never really know what you'll get from Lawrence Butler. In the first half of the season, Butler may have been the Athletics' worst player overall, batting .196 with a .592 OPS and just five home runs. However, in the second half, he batted .280, with a team-leading .853 OPS, along with team-leading 12 home runs and 40 RBIs.

Looking ahead to next season, we should get a Butler who is hot from the jump. I project he bats .260 with a .800 OPS, along with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs. It would also be nice to see him increase his stolen bases from 10 in 2026 to at least 20 in 2027. If he can come close to matching these stats, the Athletics will be in a great spot. To wrap everything up: .260/.350/.450, with 75 RBIs, 22 home runs, and 19 stolen bases.

Tyler Soderstrom | LF

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics outfielder Tyler Soderstrom against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Soderstrom could easily have the best season of any Athletics player, much less in the outfield. In 2026, he would play just 109 games and post a .245 average and a solid .810 OPS. He also hit 19 home runs, along with 56 RBIs. This is a very good stat line for a player who basically missed the entire second half of the season.

As alluded to earlier, Soderstrom should be in for a massive 2027. If all goes to plan, he could bat .270 with an .870 OPS, along with 28 home runs and 90 RBIs. If he can do that, the Athletics will have one of the most loaded lineups in baseball, with serious threats at every single level.