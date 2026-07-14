Athletics Get Hitting Help by Claiming Hot Bat off Waivers
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The A's are heading into the second half of the 2026 season with a nine-game losing streak and have lost 17 of their last 20 games.
Obviously, the recent struggles call for some change if they want to put themselves back into contention in the division. Since the American League as a whole is very weak, this could be a good season for the team to buy at the deadline.
Also, the team has the All-Star duo in Shea Langeliers and Nick Kurtz in their primes right now, and adding some help to the current team could really put them in a spot to win meaningful games down the road.
The team has also made a coaching staff change, as pitching coach Scott Emerson has been fired, following a rough first half from the pitching staff.
Athletics Claim Infielder Donovan Walton
One positive for the A's is their offense. When healthy, the team has a really explosive offense, which is one of the best in all of baseball. Unfortunately, some injuries have left the offense without key weapons.
The team has placed Zack Gelof on the injured list and has been without Tyler Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson for a while due to injuries.
Now the team has elected to add some offensive help in the form of former Angels infielder Donovan Walton. Walton was actually drafted three times by three different teams.
Now the 32-year-old will head to the A's and quite possibly could join the active roster for the team's first series back against the Washington Nationals.
Walton's Impressive Start to the 2026 Season
It's interesting to see the Angels have designated Donovan Walton for assignment, even though he's been hitting very well for the team. He holds a .319 batting average and an .860 OPS in 97 plate appearances this season.
There are a few reasons why Walton isn't the most valuable player out there. His expected stats prove that he's been a little bit lucky. His expected batting average is .270, which is still very good, but not as high as his actual batting average of .319.
Walton also looks like he's quite a liability defensively. He can play around the infield, but not at a very high level. His fielding run value, range, and sprint speed are all very bad, but the bat should excite the A's.
It's unknown whether he'll be on the roster for the start of the second half, but because of all the team's current injuries, there is certainly a chance he could be.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2