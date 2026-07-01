Why Athletics' Current Situation Is a Trainwreck

On June 19, the Athletics reached .500, and to say that they have not looked back would be a terrible lie.

The Athletics, since that win vs. the Angels, are 2-8, which brings their current record to 40-46 following their recent 9-3 loss to the Dodgers. With the rest of the A.L West heating up, the Athletics are in a position to finish fourth in the division. Something that was a far cry just a few weeks ago.

The Athletics Need To Make a Trade

Jun 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics recently made a trade, but even so, it is not enough to turn heads. The A's would acquire RHP Hayden Juenger from the Blue Jays on June 27. He would be activated on June 30, but has yet to take the mound for the Athletics. With that said, the A's work is far from finished.

After another abysmal start from Jeffrey Springs , followed by a rough relief outing from Geoff Hartlieb, it is clear that the Athletics need more pitching fast. With the schedule to finish the All-Star break not looking very friendly, a big-time trade needs to be in the works, or this team's big-time season could be over before the second half of the year kicks off.

Injuries Suck

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) hits a double during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have, without a doubt, destroyed the Athletics' momentum. Not only would the Athletics lose Zack Gelof, a player who was on a 24-game hitting streak at the time of injury, but they would also lose Tyler Soderstrom, who at the time was the backbone of the Athletics lineup. And of course, Jacob Wilson, who would appear in just 11 games before going back on the injured list.

Injuries are a massive part of baseball; that much is obvious. But for the A's to completely fall apart following them is a different story in itself. In times like these, the Athletics need to see more from their stars. However, players like Shea Langeliers and Nick Kurtz have completely fallen off the map, making it very difficult to get back on track. Someone needs to step up.

The A’s Are Losing to Teams They Should Beat

Jun 27, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) is greeted by Colby Thomas (32) after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mentioned earlier, the Athletics lost a great deal of their core to injuries. But even before that, this team was showing signs of slowing down. The A's lost their first series back in Sacramento to the sub-.500 Pirates 1-2, and then split the series vs. the last-place Angels 2-2. The Athletics would then catch the injury bug vs. the Giants, losing 1-2 in the series.

During that series, the Athletics really had few excuses for their shortcomings. And overall, this stretch of games proved the Athletics still had work to do before they could be taken seriously. If they were to win those games soundly, there is a good chance this article would never be written. Losses to the Dodgers are expected, but if this team wants to be taken seriously, it needs to win the games it is supposed to.

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) gestures for a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bottom line is that this team's current trajectory looks very rough. With a tough schedule to close the first half of the season, mounting injuries, and the team as a whole playing poorly, the A's will need to make significant changes. And so far, the Athletics have failed miserably in doing so.