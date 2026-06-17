How Athletics' Lawrence Butler Is Breaking Out Once Again

The A's are playing near .500 baseball right now, and sit 36-37 following their Tuesday night loss against the Pirates.

The offense has been led by the usual leaders, Nick Kurtz, Shea Langeliers, and Tyler Soderstrom. However, one of the more under-the-radar hitters for this team has been stepping up for the Green and Gold recently.

Law Dawg stays hot 🥵 pic.twitter.com/o0RkBp3ZlD — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 17, 2026

We've been talking recently about why Butler needs to be sent down to Triple-A, given his struggles offensively.

Lawrence has proved to be more of a second-half player in his career to this point, and maybe he will be more of a spark for this offense from here on out.

Lawrence Butler's Recent Success

Jun 10, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics center fielder Lawrence Butler (4) celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Ever since the A's played in the Las Vegas Ballpark for a couple of series, Lawrence Butler has suddenly become a big part of the team's success. He had a clutch home run in the Las Vegas series and followed it up with a few more clutch hits.

In Butler's last seven games, he's batting .400 with eight hits in 20 at-bats. He has four RBI's and an OPS north of 1.000.

Butler was batting below .170 heading into the Las Vegas Series, and with Jacob Wilson returning from injury, there was a chance that the team was going to send Butler down to the minors to improve his swing and confidence.

LAWRENCE BUTLER HAS BROUGHT THE BAT BACK FROM LAS VEGAS! #Athleticspic.twitter.com/bNrteddpqv — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) June 16, 2026

However, a clutch home run in Las Vegas, combined with a couple more really solid games for Butler, would keep him in the show, and now he's just getting hotter and hotter.

Beyond just his last seven games, he's also batting .314 in his last 15 games as well. He's also raised his batting average from the .160's to .193, which is very impressive to do considering he has 176 at-bats.

Will Butler's Success Last?

May 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) singles during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Every hitter will go through streaks of immense struggle and also some hot streaks. Because Lawrence Butler is a streaky hitter, he certainly has been on both ends of this early on in his career.

In 2024, Butler had a really tough time adjusting to major league pitching and was sent down to Triple-A to work on some things.

In the second half of the season, he was recalled and became one of the team's strongest hitters.

Don’t look now, but Lawrence Butler is starting to heat up 👀👀



Last 6 Games

9/18

4 XBH

271 wRC+



What a boost he would be for the A’s lineup pic.twitter.com/ZRuNbY2Azh — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) June 17, 2026

Although Butler wasn't sent down at all this season, he has had time to make adjustments even at the big league level. Now he has the results and the confidence to show for it, so he could be breaking out of his slump.

If Butler's success can continue, it's going to be a great sign for this A's offense that is looking to make a big push to not only make the playoffs for the first time since 2020, but also win the entire AL West division.

It won't be easy for Butler to stay this hot for the whole season, but with his confidence right now, there's certainly a chance that he can.