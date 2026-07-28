Why Jameson Taillon Could Join Athletics' Rotation

One of the biggest disappointments of the 2026 season thus far has been the A's rotation. They opened the season with a rotation that looked somewhat competitive, but they have proven otherwise.

Their ace and Opening Day starter, Luis Severino, has now missed nearly two months of the season with a shoulder injury. He has begun a throwing progression and could make a rehab assignment soon.

Jeffrey Springs has been disappointing this season, and veteran Aaron Civale was dealt to the Chicago Cubs after a rough handful of starts.

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) talks with Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) before being pulled during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Lopez and Luis Morales were both in the Opening Day rotation, but they both would have brutal starts to their seasons and end up in Triple-A in no time. Luckily, both have sorted some things out and are back in the big leagues for now.

JT Ginn was starting to look like an ace, but would also end up on the IL . He threw a bullpen on Monday in hopes of returning soon. Clearly, this injury rattled the team, which could use a rotation addition.

Cubs Move on From Jameson Taillon

May 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran right-hander was designated for assignment on Monday, as his recent struggles pushed the decision to open a spot in their rotation.

As mentioned, Aaron Civale was acquired by the Cubs to help eat some innings as they go through a long stretch in their schedule.

Jameson Taillon has been DFA'd by the Cubs pic.twitter.com/It9HFc8QXR — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 27, 2026

After posting a rough 5.92 ERA in 76 innings pitched for Chicago this season, the Cubs have seen enough and have moved on from the veteran right-hander.

Cubs' shortstop Dansby Swanson noted Taillon as one of his "Mount Rushmore" of teammates. Taillon being a good teammate and person, mixed with his previous success last season and in years prior, makes him a good change-of-scenery candidate.

The A's Could Benefit From Taillon

May 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because the A's are in need of experienced arms and guys to bolster their rotation, they could be a perfect fit for Jameson Taillon.

Taillon's contract is pretty hefty, and this is the last year of his contract before he enters free agency. He is due $18 million this season, so he will likely go unclaimed and force the Cubs to pay the remainder of his contract.

Jameson Taillon, Filthy 83mph Kick Change. 😷 pic.twitter.com/jik5c45tU0 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 2, 2025

Assuming he would elect free agency, he'll be able to sign a league minimum contract wherever he would like, and the A's could be the perfect landing spot for him. He would instantly join the rotation and try to improve his value before hitting the open market this offseason.

While it's unlikely Taillon could push the A's back in the playoff race at this point, he could solidify their rotation and help mentor some of the younger pitchers.