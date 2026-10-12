Why Athletics Key Duos Poised To Dominate Next Season

The Athletics have a very solid team entering 2027.

Looking at the team as a whole, it is clear these two duos will play a massive part in any success next season. With a lineup expected to produce like a playoff team and a bullpen that has just found its footing, these four players will be key to this team finally breaking through.

Bullpen Duo | Hogan Harris x Elvis Alvarado

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris (36) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the 2026 season, these two pitchers made a name for themselves in late-inning situations. But toward the end of the season, they became "game shorteners" — meaning they would take the eighth and ninth innings in order to make the game feel like it ended in the seventh for opposing teams.

While it was not always as smooth as described above, it proved this bullpen can be elite when the right pitchers pitch. Hogan Harris is already where he needs to be for the most part. Elvis Alvarado, on the other hand, definitely can improve — once he does, he could be one of the most electric relievers in the sport.

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Elvis Alvarado (37) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These two pitchers alone will prove to be very helpful in the Athletics' trek to a playoff run next season. But once you factor in what Luis Medina has done, the conversation shifts from "if" the Athletics make the playoffs to "when" they will.

Lineup Duo | Henry Bolte x Nick Kurtz

Jul 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from the injuries, the most disappointing thing from last season was not seeing both Nick Kurtz and Henry Bolte at the top of their game. With Bolte breaking out in the second half and Kurtz being Kurtz, there is little doubt that this duo would have created a ridiculous number of runs.

But what makes these two so special? Looking at both of their skill sets, it is clear they complement each other well. For one, Bolte is the fastest player in MLB — which means more steals and more chances to stretch an extra base when the ball is hit into the outfield.

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics left fielder Henry Bolte (33) runs to first base after hitting a single during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second half of the season, Bolte increased his OBP from .343 to .370, meaning he's getting on base more via walks. By default, that will set up more steal situations. With Kurtz projected to hit second, this will generate a ton of runs. In 2026, Kurtz led the team in home runs (6), RBIs (46), and OPS (1.303) with runners in scoring position.

Next season you do not want to miss the first inning.