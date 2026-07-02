Determining if Athletics Should Sell or Buy at Deadline

The Athletics have been up and down all season, but right now it is clear that they have hit their ceiling.

In this article, we will weigh both the "selling" and "buying" positions as the deadline approaches. With the Athletics losing seven of their last 10, some very uncomfortable situations could arise. Either way, the Athletics need to finish the first half of the season strong, or they will, by default, be sellers.

Buyers?

Jun 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) looks on after scoring a run on an RBI single by Athletics designated hitter Jonah Heim, not shown, during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, it is important to acknowledge that the Athletics have made some moves. Last month, they acquired RHP Hayden Juenger and RHP Ben Hansen from the Red Sox on July 1. However, neither pitcher has really pitched in the Majors, which does not help the Athletics in the short term.

Looking at all the Athletics' holes, it is clear that they have a lot of work to do. With a mountain of injuries building and the pitching problem as a whole not going away, the Athletics might not be able to solve all of their problems in one trade deadline. However, a few moves could help this team a lot.

Jun 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suppose the Athletics can trade for a solid starting pitcher, such as Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, or Reid Detmers; the Athletics, on paper, all of a sudden look like a contender. While the bullpen has struggled this season, they have seemed to figure some things out. And for that reason, the Athletics' main priority should be a starting pitcher.

Right now, the Athletics starters are Gage Jump, J.T. Ginn, Jeffrey Springs, Jack Perkins, and Aaron Civale. The first two pitchers listed are great, but after that, you understand why the Athletics have hit a wall. With players returning from injury soon, this team could become a contender quickly.

Sellers?

If the Athletics were to be sellers, the next two weeks would have to be absolutely brutal, to a point where the Athletics no longer look competitive in the A.L West , a division that has been horrid this season. But for now, the Athletics have a great chance to potentially win the division or earn a playoff spot if a few things go their way.

An indication that the Athletics are sellers would be a few core players being traded. Shea Langeliers, Lawrence Butler, or Carlos Cortes . Something that will most likely not happen unless things get that bad, as mentioned earlier. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, the Athletics' newest star, is also a player to watch.

May 10, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes (26) knees at second base against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the Athletics should be buyers at the deadline. Not only do they have plenty of talent to make this work, but once the injury bug passes, this team should be in a good spot again. However, if the Athletics completely fall out of the A.L West race within the week, this could change quickly.