Athletics Win Thriller: Top Takeaways From Victory vs. Cubs

After stealing Game 1 and now pulling off an extra-innings thriller, the Athletics have already won the series.

With this win, the Athletics now stand at 30-31, and stand second in the A.L West, just two games back from the Mariners. Even though this game was very rocky at times, the Athletics proved that they can figure out how to win no matter the circumstances. Here are the takeaways from the outing.

Jeffrey Springs Needs To Figure Things Out

May 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Athletics pitching rotation has struggled as of late, so the result of Jeffrey Springs' start is not very surprising. However, there was still some hope that Springs would pitch a good game, but that quickly simmered following a Seiya Suzuki home run in the bottom of the second, then a Pete Crow-Armstrong two-run shot in the third.

Results like this will continue if nothing changes. Even if this means sending Springs to the minors. Unfortunately, the Athletics do not have this luxury, as both starting pitchers, Aaron Civale and Luis Severino, are expected to miss a few more starts. This essentially means Springs has to lock in soon.

Bullpen Needs More Time

Apr 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch during the fourth inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Athletics' bullpen has been solid lately, and considering the state of the starting rotation, it could not have come at a better time. But it would be nice to see a few of these pitchers get more than one inning a night, especially when the short sample size comes in strong.

The Athletics would go through six relievers throughout the game, with Jose Suarez and Joel Kuhnel pitching the most of the bunch with 1.1 IP. Attacking this issue might not even be worth it. If it works, it works, and right now it is working. But still, it would be nice to see one of these relievers on the mound for three to four innings max.

Tyler Soderstrom Is on a Different Planet

May 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Soderstrom has been unstoppable as of late, and here at SI, we have certainly taken notice. In the last seven days, Soderstrom is hitting an amazing .500, with eight hits, a homer, and a double. This production has been the offensive driving force behind the A's, as they desperately look to turn things around.

Against the Cubs, Soderstrom would go 2-of-5 with two RBIs; both runs, which were crucial in the Athletics victory. What stands out most about Soderstrom's hot streak is its impact on the Athletics. Without his bat, there is a good chance the A's would be in free fall within the A.L West standings.