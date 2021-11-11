3 Toronto Blue Jays Win AL Silver Slugger Awards

Award season continues to be kind to the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays.

In the latest set of Major League Baseball honors, three Blue Jays took home Silver Slugger Awards. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the award for American League first basemen, Marcus Semien for AL 2B, and Teoscar Hernández in the outfield.

"A Toronto takeover," MLB Network host Greg Amsinger called it.

Guerrero Jr. beat out finalists Yuli Gurriel of the Astros and Matt Olson of the Athletics for his first Silver Slugger win. Guerrero was a near-lock for the award, leading the American League in runs, home runs, OBP, SLG, and total bases. The 22-year-old was also recently named the American League Hank Aaron Award winner as the best offensive player in the league and becomes the first Blue Jay 1B to win the Silver Slugger Award since Carlos Delgado in 2003.

“I just try to hit the ball through the middle," Guerrero told MLB Network. "I don’t try to hit ground balls or fly balls. I just try to hit line drives, hit it hard.”

Semien won the second base award over Houston's Jose Altuve, New York's DJ LeMahieu, and Minnesota's Jorge Polanco. Hitting more homers in a season than any regular second basemen in MLB history, Semien will add his first-career Silver Slugger Award to a shelf that already contains a 2021 All-Star Game appearance, Gold Glove Award, and MVP finalist honor.

Hernández was one of three American League outfielders given the Silver Slugger on Thursday, winning for the second season in a row. He finished 2021 with an .870 OPS, 32 homers, and 116 RBI. Hernandez missed two weeks of games at the beginning of the season due to COVID-19, but came back as one of the best run-producers in baseball. Despite playing just 143 games, Hernández finished with five more RBI than any other Blue Jay.

In total, five Blue Jays were named finalists for the slugger awards, with Bo Bichette and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. falling short of their positions' respective honors. For a complete list of Silver Slugger Award winners, see MLB.com.