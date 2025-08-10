Blue Jays Injured Slugger George Springer Not in Buffalo Lineup Again
The Toronto Blue Jays could use outfielder George Springer’s bat in the lineup after losing their first two games with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But they’ll have to wait a little bit longer.
On Sunday, the Buffalo Bisons, the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, unveiled its lineup for Sunday’s game and Springer — who is on a rehab assignment with the team — was not in the lineup. Another injured Blue Jays starter, second baseman Andrés Giménez, was in the lineup as he continued a rehab assignment.
Springer’s absence is curious because he was assigned to Buffalo earlier this week to start his rehab. But, given his injury, this could be a case of the Blue Jays just being cautious. Or, it's possible that Springer hasn't been cleared to start rehab yet.
George Springer’s Injury Delay
Springer suffered a concussion on July 28 when he was hit on the head with a pitch while the Blue Jays were in Baltimore. Toronto moved him to the 7-day concussion list on Aug. 1, and he received a few days of rest.
He’s undergone testing for the injury and, earlier this week, manager John Schneider told Blair and Barker on SportsNet that Springer was feeling better and working toward a return to the field with the Bisons.
"He's feeling better every day," Schneider said. "He's hitting, running, today he's taking fly balls off a bat in the outfield. As soon as he can get clearance from the MLB, (he'll) probably play in a game, see how he feels and go from there."
The expectation was that Springer would start rehab games either Tuesday or Wednesday. The fact that he hasn’t played yet means he hasn’t been cleared of the concussion. He can’t play in a rehab game or for Toronto until he is medically cleared.
Now, with the Bisons off on Monday, the earliest he could play is Tuesday. He is eligible to be activated to the 26-man roster when he’s ready.
Blue Jays Upcoming Games
Toronto could use Springer back in the lineup as soon as its possible. After Sunday’s finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers the Blue Jays return home, but the schedule gets no easier with a pair of playoff contenders from each league coming to Rogers Center.
After an off day on Monday, the Blue Jays will host the Chicago Cubs for their annual interleague matchup from Tuesday-Thursday. Toronto will catch a break in the series as they won’t face Cubs left-handed ace Shota Imanga, who pitches on Sunday. But Chicago features one of the best batting orders in baseball.
Following that, the Blue Jays will host the Texas Rangers for a three-game series on Friday-Sunday. The Rangers come to town desperate to try and stay in the American League West race and the AL Wild Card race.