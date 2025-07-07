Blue Jays Among Six Teams on No-Trade List of Pirates Two-Time All-Star
The Toronto Blue Jays could try building for both the immediate and the future at this year's trade deadline, but one potential top target can block a trade to them thanks to his contract.
Noah Hiles of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (subscription required) recently reported that while Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has started to pop up in trade talks, he has a no-trade protection in his contract that could complicate things.
Reynolds can block a deal with any of these six teams: the Blue Jays, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Continue Red-Hot Run, Build on AL West Division Lead
This gives the player a bit more leverage in trade talks, but could complicate things if Toronto is indeed interested in him.
Though it may seem a little bit redundant with the disappointing signing of Anthony Santander this past offseason, making a move for Reynolds might not be an awful idea.
The 30-year-old is a two-time All-Star with a career .272/.346/.461 slash line, the ability to hit against either side and will probably give his team around 25 home runs.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Expected To Be ‘Ultra-Aggressive’ at MLB Trade Deadline
While Reynolds is in a bit of a down season in 2025 -- owning a .232/.298/.384 slash line with 10 home runs through 84 games -- he shouldn't be considered too much of a risk. He is on one of the worst offenses in baseball and a change of scenery could be all that he needs to turn things around.
He is signed through 2030 and is making around $15 million each year following this one with a $20 million team option in 2031. That would put a lot of money on the books overall for the Blue Jays, but it's a fair deal for the type of player he normally is.
Reynolds used to be a much more valuable player on defense, but has declined in recent seasons. This is where the Santander signing might further make things complicated.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Joins Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on All-Star Game Roster
Does Toronto really want to have two fairly expensive outfielders who are negatives on defense for the next couple of years?
Probably not.
Getting players who are more than just rentals makes sense for them, especially after signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. long-term. But they might want to look for some other options that are more complementary to their roster.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.