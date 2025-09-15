Blue Jays’ Magic Number Drop to 10 Entering Final Stretch of Season
The Toronto Blue Jays needed a boost going into a big road trip to Tampa Bay and Kansas City. They got it on Sunday.
The Blue Jays (87-62) defeated the Baltimore Orioles, 11-2, as they got another fine game from trade deadline acquisition Shane Bieber (3-1) and gave the team a boost before it left for Tampa to face the Rays on Monday, when their top prospect, Trey Yesavage, will make his MLB debut.
That win helped Toronto trim its magic number to 11. But that wasn’t all on Sunday.
Blue Jays Magic Number to Clinch AL East
Toronto’s magic number to clinch the division is based on two factors — Blue Jays wins and New York Yankees losses, as the Yankees are the second-place team in the division. New York was in Boston for a three-game series and won the first two games of the series to keep pace with Toronto.
On Sunday, that changed. The Yankees lost to the Red Sox, 6-4, missing out on a chance at a sweep. For the Blue Jays, that allowed them to take a four-game lead in the division and cut their magic number to 10 going into this week’s action.
When it comes to potential seeding in the AL playoffs, the Blue Jays maintained their edge on the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs. Toronto is 2.5 games ahead of Detroit (85-65) and would have home field advantage in the AL playoffs if the postseason started on Monday.
The Blue Jays are seeking to win their first division title since 2015, when they won 93 games and reached the American League Championship Series. Since that division title they've been to the postseason four other times, but always as a wild card team. The Blue Jays reached the ALCS again in 2016 but fell to Cleveland.
Toronto has a team good enough to duplicate what their 1992 and 1993 teams did, which was win the World Series. That 1993 season was the last time the Blue Jays played in the Fall Classic.
Toronto Blue Jays Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL East: 10
Toronto Blue Jays Games Remaining: 13
Toronto Blue Jays Remaining Schedule: Sept. 15-18, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 19-21, at Kansas City; Sept. 23-25 vs. Boston; Sept. 26-28, vs. Tampa Bay.
AL East Division Race (after Sept. 14)
Toronto Blue Jays: 87-62 (lead division)
New York Yankees: 83-66 (4.0 games behind)
Boston Red Sox: 82-68 (5.5 games behind)
New York Yankees Remaining Schedule (13 games): Sept. 15-17, at Minnesota; Sept. 18-21, at Baltimore; Sept. 23-25 vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 26-28, vs. Baltimore.
Boston Red Sox Remaining Schedule (12 games): Sept. 16-18, vs. Athletics; Sept. 19-21, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 23-25 at Toronto; Sept. 26-28, vs. Detroit.