Blue Jays Pitching Prospect Earns Promotion to Single-A With Stellar Production
The Toronto Blue Jays' biggest need at the Major League level right now is starting pitching.
While they aren’t overflowing with options in Triple-A that can help immediately, they have to feel great about the future and how their pitching staff could look in a few years.
2024 first-round pick Trey Yesavage is already making a name for himself, being promoted twice and currently pitching at Double-A New Hampshire.
Their second-round pick that year, Khal Stephen, has already been promoted once as well, currently pitching for High-A Vancouver after starting the season and dominating at Single-A Dunedin.
And now, it is Johnny King -- their third-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft -- who is moving on to the next level.
As shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, the Blue Jays are promoting their No. 11-ranked prospect to Single-A Dunedin after some stellar performances in the Florida Complex League to kick off 2025.
King is garnering a lot of attention throughout the organization and is the latest in what looks to be a breakthrough in pitching development for Toronto.
All of the attention the Naples High School product is garnering is worthwhile because he dominated at his first professional stop.
In seven appearances, King threw 24 innings, striking out an eye-popping 41 out of 98 batters faced, resulting in a 15.4 K/9. Only three earned runs were allowed, coming out to a dominant 1.13 ERA.
Not a single home run was given up, either, and King did a great job of limiting walks with only seven, coming out to a strong 2.6 BB/9 ratio.
He earned the promotion to Dunedin and it will be interesting to see how long it takes until he joins Stephen at High-A.
If he continues throwing as well as he did in the FCL, it won’t be too far away his next promotion.
