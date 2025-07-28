Blue Jays Reinstate Will Wagner, Option Alan Roden in Recent Roster Moves
With just days until the trade deadline, the Toronto Blue Jays are readying themselves for what should be an active period to bolster their roster to put themselves in the best possible position to win a World Series championship.
Now owners of the best record in baseball due to a red-hot stretch throughout the summer, the Blue Jays will be searching for ways to keep that going.
Prior to making a potential deadline splash, though, they have announced a roster move.
Will Wagner was reinstated from the restricted list and Alan Roden was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. They also revealed that starting pitcher Bowden Francis has been moved to the 60-day injured list after he was shut down from throwing when trying to recover from a shoulder issue.
Wagner was acquired ahead of last season's trade deadline as part of a sale when Toronto shipped Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros.
The son of newly inducted Hall of Famer Billy Wagner has been effective during his tenure with the Blue Jays, slashing .270/.338/.373 with two home runs and 17 RBI across 60 games that have spanned the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.
While he has yet to hit a long ball this season, he was heating up before going on the restricted list, slashing .310/.408/.429 with four RBI in his last 15 games.
Wagner will look to keep that going now that he's back with Toronto.
Roden has ridden the roller coaster of promotion and demotion all year long, but he's accrued a .204/.283/.306 slash line with one home run and eight RBI across 43 games in his debut season of Major League Baseball.
