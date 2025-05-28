Blue Jays Reliever Could Return from Injured List After Final Rehab Game
The Toronto Blue Jays need pitching reinforcements. One of them is closing in on a return.
According to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, the Blue Jays — who are on the road to face the Texas Rangers — had updates on a few pitchers, including reliever Erik Swanson.
Manager John Schneider also had updates on starter Max Scherzer, reliever Nick Sandlin and reliever Ryan Burr.
Swanson’s update was the most relevant to Toronto’s immediate plans.
Erik Swanson’s Return to the Blue Jays
Schneider said that Swanson was likely taking his last step toward a return to the Majors as he was set to appear in relief with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Swanson, a right-hander, has been on the injured list since the start of the season with a right median nerve entrapment. Currently on the 60-day injured list, he has been working his back through rehab games since May 9.
Entering Tuesday’s game, he was 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA in five games. He had four strikeouts and a walk in 3.1 innings.
On Tuesday, he threw a perfect inning of relief, dropping his ERA to 12.00. Now his return will be based on his recovery from the game.
The 31-year-old had a rough 2024, as he went 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA in 45 games. The Blue Jays are hoping Swanson will be more like the 2023 version, when he went 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA in 69 games. He had 75 strikeouts and 21 walks in 66.2 innings.
Scherzer — who exchanged pleasantries with his former Rangers teammates before Tuesday’s game — threw a 45-pitch bullpen and Schneider described his velocity as “good.” He said the veteran right-hander’s next step would be to pitch to live hitters.
He has been on the injured list since March 30 with right thumb inflammation. He is currently on the 60-day injured list. He threw three innings in his home debut but hasn’t thrown in a game since, which put Toronto’s rotation in scramble mode.
Sandlin threw away from the team on Monday, Schneider said, but a return to the team is close — to throw another bullpen session, that is. He’ll join the team, throw a bullpen and then graduate to live hitters.
The 28-year-old right-hander is 0-2 with a 2.25 ERA in 10 games this season, with 10 strikeouts and four walks in eight innings. He has been on the injured list since April 20 with a right lat strain.
He joined the Blue Jays in a trade with Cleveland that included Andrés Giménez.
There was no actual injury update on Burr, per Schneider. He has been on the injured list since March 24 with right shoulder inflammation. He is on a rehab assignment with Buffalo and has a 6.43 ERA in six games (one start) with 11 strikeouts and three walks in seven innings.