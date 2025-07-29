Blue Jays Still In on More Bullpen Help Even After Seranthony Dominguez Acquisition
One of the items on the Toronto Blue Jays' checklist ahead of the MLB trade deadline was to acquire pitching help.
While the need for starting pitching still exists, the team has begun adding to its bullpen in a trade with its American League East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles.
The Blue Jays are acquiring Seranthony Dominguez from the Orioles in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown.
A third-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Oklahoma State, Watts-Brown has already reached Double-A, where he has found some success with a 3.48 ERA across 51.2 innings with 53 strikeouts.
Dominguez has been throwing well for Baltimore this year.
In 43 appearances and 41.2 innings, he has registered a 3.24 ERA with 54 strikeouts, adding another electric arm to a Toronto bullpen that already includes several pitchers capable of mowing down with one of the most prolific strikeout relief staffs in baseball.
This is the second consecutive year that Dominguez has been on the move ahead of the deadline, as he was traded to the Orioles from the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024.
He has experience working late in games and is another weapon for manager John Schneider to deploy in high-leverage situations.
But, the Blue Jays reportedly have no plans on stopping at Dominguez when it comes to bullpen upgrades.
As shared by Mark Feinsand, Toronto remains in the mix for St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley.
Adding him and Dominguez to the bullpen would be massive for a team that has struggled to find consistency with its starting rotation throughout the campaign.
If Schneider is able to shorten games with a dominant group of relievers who can all rack up strikeouts, it could lead to a lot of success down the stretch and into October.
Helsley, like Dominguez, is set to be a free agent this upcoming winter.
A two-time National League All-Star, he led the MLB with 49 saves in 2024.
This year, he has converted 21 save opportunities with a 3.00 ERA across 36 innings with 41 strikeouts.
