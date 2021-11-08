Report: Seattle Mariners Interested In Marcus Semien

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays jockeyed for positioning down the stretch in the 2021 season, both fighting for a final spot in the postseason picture.

Though both ended the year on the wrong side of the playoffs, the franchises may be set to do battle once again.

The Seattle Mariners have "shown sincere interest" in Blue Jays free agent Marcus Semien, per the MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The Mariners, who Jon Heyman reported are "expected to be big spenders" this offseason, could slot Semien in at his natural shortstop or play him at second base alongside J.P. Crawford.

Semien enters the open market coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Already an all-star, Gold Glove winner, home run record-setter, and sure to get MVP votes, Semien will have his choice of many suitors this offseason. Alongside the Mariners and Blue Jays, the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Dodgers could present potential fits for the infielder. Semien, who was born in San Francisco and played most of his career so far in Oakland, is believed to prefer West Coast clubs, per Morosi.

With just SP Marco Gonzales, RP Ken Giles, and SP Chris Flexen currently making more than $2 million on the MLB roster (plus a handful of low-cost arbitration estimates), the Mariners are in a position to add several major salaries this winter.

Newly posted MLB Trade Rumours free agent rankings predict a six-year, $138 million contract for Semien. At $23 million per year, that would make him the second-highest-paid player on the Blue Jays, behind Springer, if he returns to Toronto. A Semien deal with the Mariners would likely be the organization's biggest free-agent contract since a 10-year, $240 million deal with Robinson Cano signed back in 2014.

Toronto offered Semien an $18.4 million qualifying offer on Sunday the infielder is expected to decline. Along with starting pitcher Robbie Ray, if the free agents sign elsewhere this winter, the Blue Jays will get draft pick compensation.