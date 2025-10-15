This 21-Year-Old Blue Jay Is Continuing His Strong 2025 in the Arizona Fall League
The Arizona Fall League is a great opportunity for players to continue gaining reps before heading into the full offseason. Toronto Blue Jays infield prospect Cutter Coffey got off to a hot start in his first week in the desert, after a solid 2025 regular season.
The former second round pick of the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 MLB draft has been great offensively in his first three games with the Glendale Desert Dogs. In 13 at bats, he’s recorded six hits for a .462/.500/.538 slash line, with a 1.038 OPS.
Over that stretch Coffey came around to score three runs while driving in one. He remains one of seven Desert Dog hitters to record an extra base hit through the first week of games, and leads the team in total bases with seven.
The start to his time in the AFL is very encouraging for Toronto’s organization, especially after Coffey’s 2025 regular season. The 21-year-old is coming off of a season where he posted a career best .786 OPS in 99 games.
It was the most games Coffey had played in a single season since 2023, his first full season after being drafted. He saw increases in many offensive metrics, including batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, runs batted in, hits, runs scored, and more.
He did slightly regress in the home run and stolen base departments. After hitting 15 long balls in 2024 with 19 stolen bases, Coffey hit 11 for High-A Vancouver while stealing 10 bases. While those numbers dipped, the plate discipline showed slight improvement.
Coffey cut his strikeout rate down nearly two percent this season (24.5% in 2024 to 22.7% in 2025). Even though the walk rate took a slight dip in more games played this season, his overall number of walks increased from 41 in 2024 to 47 in 2025.
Defensively, Coffey has excellent potential to be a guy that the Blue Jays can plug into multiple positions in the infield. With great arm strength at either third base, second, or shortstop, his ceiling will continue to rise if the bat continues to improve through the minor league ranks.
The remainder of his time in the Arizona Fall League will continue to give Coffey the opportunity to grow. MLB Pipeline’s No. 27 overall prospect in Toronto’s system will look to build off his successful first week, starting right now.