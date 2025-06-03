Three Intriguing Blue Jays Minor League Prospects to Watch This Summer
The Toronto Blue Jays enter the month of June over .500 at the Major League level and nurturing talent at the minor league level.
Entering June, the Blue Jays have a pitcher that is the buzz of High-A baseball, a hitter that is growing closer to a promotion and another hitter that was a player of the week at the lowest level of minor league baseball.
With June upon us, here are three Toronto Blue Jays prospects to watch this month.
RHP Trey Yesavage
The 21-year-old right-hander out of East Carolina is in his first year of professional baseball and is considered Toronto’s No. 2 prospect behind only shortstop Arjun Nimmala.
He started the season at Class-A Dunedin and is now with High-A Vancouver. In 10 starts he has a 3-0 record with a 2.17 ERA, including 79 strikeouts in 45.2 innings. He’s been one of the most dominant pitchers in minor league baseball.
In 8.1 innings last week, he struck out 14 and walked seven while giving up just one hit and no runs. It’s possible he could reach Double-A New Hampshire by season’s end.
OF RJ Schreck
The former ninth-round pick of the Seattle Mariners is starting to emerge with a power-hitting profile at Double-A New Hampshire. The former Vanderbilt star has played in 40 games and has slashed .265/.394/.522 with nine home runs and 19 RBI.
Last year was a breakthrough season for him, as he slashed .251/.388/.462 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI in his first full season in the minors.
In the middle of the season, he was the return on a trade that sent Justin Turner to Seattle for Schreck.
By next season, he could be at Triple-A Buffalo and knocking on the door of a potential Major League call-up.
OF Yorman Licourt
The 21-year-old international signee from Cuba just joined professional baseball last year but he’s spending his first season stateside in the Florida Complex League. The hope was that he would build on his 2024 in the Dominican Summer League, during which he slashed .282/.377/.430 with four home runs and 25 RBI. He produced that in 41 games.
He’s on a pace to better that in the FCL. In just 20 games he’s slashed .288/.402/.493 with two home runs and 21 RBI. He’s closed his strikeout-to-walk ratio, as he’s only struck out 25 at-bats against 14 walks.
It’s possible that he could move over for a cup of coffee at Class A Dunedin at some point this season.