Star Outfielder Returns To Toronto Blue Jays But Surprisingly Out of Lineup
Three days after going on paternity leave, Nathan Lukes is back with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays reinstated the star outfielder from the paternity list prior to Friday night's series opener against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre. He is active for Friday's game but is not in the starting lineup.
Addison Barger, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday when Lukes went on the paternity list, will remain in the starting lineup. He'll bat sixth and man right field against the 10-9 Mariners, who are second in the AL West behind the Texas Rangers.
Barger, 25, went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts in the two games that Lukes missed against the Atlanta Braves earlier this week. Toronto won both games, so perhaps that's why manager John Schneider is keeping him in the lineup for Friday's tilt.
Lukes has the platoon advantage against right-handed starter Bryan Woo, however, making it a somewhat curious decision.
Lukes fills Davis Schneider's roster spot after Schneider was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday.
The 30-year-old outfielder was off to a slow start before his brief absence, slashing .167/.310/.208 with no home runs and three RBI over 12 games. The Blue Jays are hoping he can turn things around soon and start hitting like he did last year, when he batted an impressive .303/.371/.447 with 1.2 WAR in 22 games.
Waiting for a newborn to arrive can be stressful, so perhaps Lukes will be more relaxed and focused now.
Lukes and his wife, Taylor, welcomed their second child -- a boy -- during Toronto's 8-4 loss to the Braves. Lukes played in the game, going 0-for-3 with a run, before joining his wife in Arizona.
The baby is named Taylor after his mother.