A special holiday takes place on the last Thursday of every November for 29 of the 30 organizations in baseball as the United States celebrates Thanksgiving.

While the Toronto Blue Jays honored Canada's own back on October 12 this year, they still have plenty to acknowledge this Thursday alongside the other teams in MLB. This is the time when everyone takes a moment to look back on the past and relish what has gone right.

For the Blue Jays, four aspects to their 2026 season immediately stand out, and even though it is easier to focus on the negative after a disappointing season, that is the opposite of what Thanksgiving is about.

2 All-MLB First-Team Selections First-Year Players Exceeded Expectations Multiple High-Leverage Relievers in the Bullpen

Toronto's front office will look to keep the momentum rolling into 2027, and while there is plenty to improve upon this offseason, Ross Atkins also has a lot to be excited about.

Dylan Cease and Louis Varland Leading the Pitching Staff

Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws to the plate against the Rangers. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't enough time in the day or space on a page to truly capture how important both the team's ace, Dylan Cease, and closer, Louis Varland, were for the Blue Jays in 2026. However, end-of-the-year accolades sure did some justice, as both were chosen to the All-MLB First Team for the first time in their careers.

Cease also finished second in AL Cy Young voting after boasting 239 strikeouts to complement a 2.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. Meanwhile, Varland didn't even step into the closer role until a month into the season, but still amassed 35 saves while boasting a 1.27 ERA.

Nothing but Good Things From the Rookies

It is actually painful to think of where the Blue Jays might have ended up had players like Kazuma Okamoto, Spencer Miles, and Brandon Valenzuela not been on the roster.

Had it not been for Okamoto, Toronto would not have had a hitter surpass 15 home runs on the season as he was the lone offensive threat. He entered his initial season in the majors, and the continent, with poise which was refreshing to see.

Spencer Miles, K'ing the Side in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/SZGYCNI15E — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 12, 2026

Miles was nothing short of gold, especially coming out of the bullpen. He was thrown into any and every scenario as the pitching staff was destroyed by injuries. It was hard to expect much from him when he was thrown to the wolves, but he has earned a role in Toronto.

Then, there is the man behind the dish, who only got the opportunity to see the big leagues because of Alejandro Kirk's injury in April. Not only did Valenzuela step into a backup role, but he eventually stole the starting spot from Tyler Heineman and impressed so much that he was named a Gold Glove Finalist.

More Than a Couple of Relievers in the Circle of Trust

Obviously, the AL Reliever of the Year (Varland) leads the charge for this bullpen, but he had the ultimate set-up man, and there were four who worked cohesively together.

Blue Jays pitcher Tyler Rogers (71) delivers a pitch against the Royals. Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louis Varland- 1.27 ERA/1.00 WHIP/ .196 Hitting Avg Tyler Rogers- 1.77 ERA/1.17 WHIP/ 33 Holds Spencer Miles (as a reliever)- 1.71 ERA/ 1.01 WHIP Mason Fluharty (against lefties)- .145 Hitting Avg/ .407 OPS

Tyler Rogers was tied for the most holds in the AL, Spencer Miles was easily the best Rule 5 Draft pick in history, and Mason Fluharty was a workhorse out of the bullpen with the most appearances in baseball (83).

There is plenty to be disappointed in with the 2026 Blue Jays, but living in that hurt won't do anything for the next time around, and those who did their part should earn all the praise in the world on this Thanksgiving as well as the next.