Why George Springer Makes Sense for Blue Jays If He Pushes off Retirement

There are a lot of moving parts going on for the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason, as many of their veterans have departed, and that could likely include George Springer, who has been the heart and soul of this ballclub.

Springer just wrapped up a six-year stint with the Blue Jays and could have possibly played in his final game of his lucrative career at the end of September, but he has yet to announce if he has taken off his cleats for good.

So, if the 37-year-old decides to return to the game, then he should be a priority for Toronto's front office to sign as he is a leader on and off the field, which is highlighted by the fact that he was this year's Roberto Clemente Award finalist.

George Springer crushes career home run No. 300! pic.twitter.com/e9NAhtvvnp — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2026

Obviously, general manager Ross Atkins isn't going to cough up money for just a stand-up guy, as they clearly need offensive help after finishing 2026 with the worst campaign in baseball, and while Springer had a "down year" by his standards, he still had a lot to offer.

People seem to forget that Springer came back far too soon from a broken toe early in the year simply because there were so few options with injuries piling up. However, once he got healthy, he boasted a near .800 OPS in the second half and was the lone player to hit double-digit home runs this season, other than Kazuma Okamoto.

The Jays won't sign him under the pretense of being a leadoff hitter to carry the position players, but in a more limited role further down the lineup would do just fine.

A New Role That Springer Would Fill In His 14th Season

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits a solo home run against the Mariners. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, what would be best for his success is to be the cleanup man against right-handed pitching. That is where he excelled this year, and where most of his production came from.

When Springer was hitting in the No.4 spot, he slashed .282/.335/.443 in 46 games, which is significantly better than how he performed as the leadoff man, as he hit .222 and his slugging percentage dropped well below .400.

The same was the story for how he did against lefties compared to righties as his OPS dropped to .660 against left-handed players on the mound, but when he faced right-handers, his OPS was nearly 100 points higher.

It would be beneficial to have Springer in the clubhouse and in the lineup. However, Atkins will need to sign someone earlier in his career, and that hitter should be Seiya Suzuki, who can play the outfield or be the designated hitter.

Doesn't that sound just like someone everyone has come to know and love?

The offense has to improve, and losing Springer is going to be a bigger hit than people are grasping. If he decides to come back to baseball, then it makes sense to have him in a Blue Jays uniform, just in a smaller role.