Among qualified outfielders with at least 1,000 plate appearances over the last two seasons, Randy Arozarena ranks with 8.4 fWAR, a 1.3 advantage over Seiya Suzuki, who recorded 7.1 during that period.

Perhaps the difference does not seem that considerable in numbers, but when you look at the ranking, you can notice more precisely what it really means:

Pete Crow-Armstrong, 16 fWAR Fernando Tatis Jr., 11.6 fWAR Corbin Carroll, 10.8 fWAR Juan Soto, 8.8 fWAR Andy Pages, 8.5 fWAR Randy Arozarena, 8.4 fWAR Cody Bellinger, 8.3 fWAR Julio Rodríguez, 8.3 fWAR Ceddanne Rafaela, 8.1 fWAR Jackson Chourio, 7.6 fWAR Jackson Merrill, 7.2 fWAR Seiya Suzuki, 7.1 fWAR

Randy Arozarena could be the impact bat the Astros need in left field. His 2026 breakout, durability and potential fit at Daikin Park make him an intriguing target—but his defensive limitations are part of the equation.https://t.co/L5vpBq2b7U — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) November 24, 2026

While Arozarena is in the Top 6, Suzuki has fallen to 12th place, which is still very good, but leaves some important differences between them.

While many of us wonder whether the Jays will take the next step by trying to bring in a high-profile hitter like Arozarena or Suzuki, or whether they will surprise us again by maintaining their focus on pitching, following that direction after their interest in reliever Adrian Morejon, let’s analyze what they could really get from each one.

To do that, let’s compare the offensive and defensive impact of both over the last two seasons.

Arozarena Stats: 8.4 fWAR, 53 HR, 155 RBI, 57 SB, 135 wRC+, 57.7 Off, 0.9 BsR, -3 DRS, -11 OAA.

Why Arozarena Be the Better Option

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, Arozarena has been a more complete hitter in terms of production, as he can offer a combination of contact, plate discipline, and power, in addition to being a better baserunner and having the ability to steal bases.

That combination has allowed him to complete six consecutive 20-20 seasons (home runs and stolen bases), a skill that would be especially valuable for a Jays lineup that has finished the last two seasons with the third-lowest stolen base total (152), behind only the Detroit Tigers (119) and the Houston Astros (135).

If that were Toronto’s only weak point in baserunning, perhaps the story would have been different in many game situations during these last two years.

However, their limitations go far beyond that. The Jays have been the sixth-worst team in the Majors in BsR, with -9.3, a FanGraphs statistic that measures the value a team adds or subtracts on the bases, expressed in runs above or below average. If you prefer to use Baseball Savant’s Baserunning Runs, Toronto also ranks as the sixth-worst team, with -7.

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56). Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although his defense has shown a decline over the last three seasons, especially because of his limitations in the outfield, Randy would be an offensive force at a position where the Jays have not found the production they need, with Davis Schneider among the options they have used in left field.

With Arozarena at that position, Addison Barger could return to right field, strengthening the middle of the lineup, where Anthony Santander is also expected to finally be able to stay healthy and play his first full season since signing his five-year, $92.5 million contract in January 2025.

Suzuki Stats: 7.1 fWAR, 58 HR, 189 RBI, 8 SB, 128 wRC+, 39.8 Off, -3.9 BsR, +10 DRS, +3 OAA.

Why Suzuki Be the Better Option

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to finding a hitter profile that combines plate discipline with high consistency in facing any pitching profile and sustaining above-average performance throughout the year, Suzuki stands out among the players worth considering.

During his five seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Suzuki recorded an uncommon balance in wRC+, with 139 against left-handed pitchers and 124 against right-handers, in addition to maintaining his offensive pace in both halves of the season, with 125 and 133, respectively.

In 2026, Seiya set personal records in fWAR, walks (81), and runs scored (96), surpassing an .800 OPS for the fourth consecutive year. However, what increased his value even more was the defensive jump he made with +14 DRS, after accumulating a negative mark of -4 between 2022 and 2025.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27). Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Jays, Suzuki would work perfectly as the starting right fielder and could occupy a spot near the top of the lineup. However, that addition would also require resolving how to fit Addison Barger, who can play that same position.

Although this could lead Toronto to make some additional adjustments, Suzuki would also be a high-impact player to help recover an offense that suffered a considerable decline after finishing with just 648 runs scored and 125 home runs, its lowest figures in a single season over the last two decades.