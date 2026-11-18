It is that time of year when deadlines start to roll around for Major League Baseball, and by 6 p.m. ET, teams had to decide which of their prospects were going to be added to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft, and the Toronto Blue Jays had to make some tough calls.

For those who don't know, the Rule 5 Draft was established to help players avoid getting stuck in an organization's pipeline. So, if they aren't added to their ballclub's roster, they will become eligible to be selected by the other 29 teams after four years of service, unless they signed a minor league deal at 18 or younger; then it is after five seasons.

That said, the Blue Jays had a few of their best who were all set to meet this deadline, but entering Tuesday, they only had three slots left open on their 40-man, and the initial decision was the easiest the front office had to make as their Prospect of the Year, Nolan Perry, was on the list.

OFFICIAL: We've selected the following players to our 40-man roster!



🔹 RHP Nolan Perry | No. 2 Prospect

🔹 RHP Daniel Guerra | No. 15 Prospect

🔹 OF RJ Schreck | No. 12 Prospect pic.twitter.com/J4k0VLa1QQ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 17, 2026

Joining Perry on Toronto's roster are right-handed pitcher Daniel Guerra, as well as outfielder RJ Schreck. Guerra pitched at every level of the minors this season and posted a 3.33 ERA across the five leagues, while Schreck jumped from Single-A to Triple-A after posting a .900+ OPS down there.

It makes sense why the ballclub made the decisions they did, but now there are a few key faces that will be available to other teams if the Rule 5 Draft does indeed happen, as there is still uncertainty with the impending lockout looming.

Which Prospects Are Now Left Up for Grabs to Other Organizations

Blue Jays pitcher Gage Stanifer (40) poses for a photo during media day at the Player Development Complex. Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friendly reminder that Ross Atkins made one of the greatest pickups possible as Spencer Miles joined the organization last December after rotting in the San Francisco Giants' pipeline, and the Jays will throw a few players that could be vital to an organization's success in the draft.

OF Victor Arias



LHP Brandon Barriera



UTIL Jay Harry



SS Josh Kasevich



RHP Yondrei Rojas



RHP Gage Stanifer

Most notable are RHP Gage Stanifer and SS Josh Kasevich, as there were plenty of solid arguments as to why they should have made the 40-man cut. Stanifer had been promising as a starter, but he was roughed up by the Buffalo Bisons this year (4.91 ERA), so that is probably why they are willing to let him go.

Then, there is Kasevich, who hit .282 for Buffalo this year, but with little to no power in his bat and the Blue Jays in desperate need of slugging power, he didn't make the cut. In 130 games, he only had four home runs and posted a higher on-base percentage than slugging percentage.

Just because these prospects will be in the draft, they will not be guaranteed a spot in another town, so this might not be the end of the road for them, but only time will tell us that.