The Toronto Blue Jays have plenty of decisions ahead during the offseason. Coming off one of the most disappointing seasons for the organization, there will be a lot to consider. On top of that list right now are prospects.

Seven players who are ranked among the organization’s top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline are soon to be eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. If the organization doesn’t want to risk losing them, the players will have to be added to the 40-man roster by 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, November 16.

The challenge facing the team right now is that there are just three spots available on the roster, according to MLB.com.

General manager Ross Atkins is now tasked with determining which prospects he will prioritize and protect and which ones they will risk losing. He also has to determine roster moves if he chooses to keep more than three protected.

Seven Ranked Blue Jays Face Rule 5 Draft Possibility

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Gage Stanifer Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First on the list, and one that will nearly 100% be moved to the roster, is the organization’s No. 2 prospect in their farm system. Right-handed pitcher Nolan Perry is also ranked at No. 90 on the MLB’s Top 100.

Perry recorded a 2.50 ERA across 82 2/3 innings of work in 2026. This comes on the heels of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He is a clear candidate for protection when the roster moves are announced.

Taking a quick look back at history and it would be absolutely shocking if Toronto doesn’t move him to the roster. MLB Pipeline reports that every Top 100 prospect who was eligible for the Rule 5 Draft over the past 11 years has been protected by their organization.

Next up is right-handed pitcher Gage Stanifer. He is ranked number nine in the Blue Jays farm system. This decision won’t be quite as simple. Last season he posted a 4.83 ERA in 100 2/3 innings of work. Should Toronto leave him unprotected, my guess would be despite his struggles, he will find a new home.

Daniel Guerra is ranked number 15 for the Blue Jays. He certainly deserves consideration for being protected. He posted a 3.33 ERA and a 32.3% strikeout rate in 2026.

Moving to position players, Jay Harry brings versatility and a slash line of .298/.343/.495 with 14 home runs while he was moving through the ranks of the minors. Harry is the No. 21 prospect for Toronto.

Josh Kasevich, RJ Schreck and Victor Arias round out the seven ranked prospects that the team will have to make decisions about.

Roster Space Decisions

On the eve of the deadline, Toronto only shows three open spots on the 40-man roster. If they choose to protect any more than three players, they will need to make more decisions about who to move.

Of course, space can be made a variety of ways with trades and designating players for assignment, but those decisions carry their own set of consequences.

Perry is a given in my book, no question, easy decision. From there, Atkins will have to balance the long-term vision with the player's potential, weighed against the possibility of losing the player in the draft.

While the deadline is a mere 24 hours away, no one even knows if the draft will actually happen given the pending labor negotiations and the expiration of the CBA on December 1.