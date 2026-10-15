Why Sean Keys and Nolan Perry Were Named Blue Jays Prospects of the Year

The Toronto Blue Jays are really starting to develop a farm system that other organizations would be wise to follow, which is highlighted by the two prospects that MLB Pipeline named as the team's prospects of the year: first baseman Sean Keys and starting pitcher Nolan Perry.

Many are familiar with Keys, as he made his big league debut in 2026, as the pop in his bat impressed skipper John Schneider, who was desperate for a spark in the offense, and Keys delivered, especially late in the summer.

But Perry is just as intriguing as he was promoted twice through the minor leagues this season and finished in Double-A, where he posted a 2.32 ERA in nine starts. So, it seems likely that he will start 2027 in Triple-A, or will be quickly moved up at the very least.

The Blue Jays are loaded with talent ready to impact the roster in a positive impact, and while Perry is a little further off from doing just that, he is definitely one to watch in 2027.

Keys Showed Off His Slug in a Monumental Way

Blue Jays first baseman Sean Keys (20) hits a single against the Orioles. Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After hitting 14 home runs in less than 50 games in Double-A, Keys received the nod to join the Buffalo Bisons, where he showed no signs of slowing down as he hit another 14 to complement 46 runs driven in.

Between the two leagues, Keys' entire slash line was significantly better facing better pitching in Triple-A, as he hit over .300 while posting an OPS over 1.000 as he slugged a monstrous .622. Ultimately, there isn't a whole lot more for him to gain in the minor leagues.

Looking ahead to next year, Keys should be on the Opening Day roster, whenever that happens. He was sent back down to Buffalo after a sluggish start in the majors to figure out how to handle a breaking ball, and he did just that.

Sean Keys (28 HR, 1.019 OPS) and Nolan Perry (2.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP) are MLB Pipeline’s Blue Jays Prospects of the Year! pic.twitter.com/YGhg3qeQix — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 15, 2026

In the final month of the season, Keys suited up for the Blue Jays one last time and slashed .240/.310/.400, and that was without playing most days as he was thrown to the wolves at completely random times.

Keys didn't come close to the number of at-bats that would lose him his rookie status, and it is definitely way too early to speculate, but if he gets every day trips to the plate, the Jays will have an AL Rookie of the Year contender.

Jays Might Soon Have Home Grown Starter on the Roster

Perry was drafted in the 12th round of the draft by Toronto back in 2022, and the 23-year-old was really roughed up in the Rookie League, but has looked like a different pitcher since being Single-A in 2024.

Unfortunately, he missed the entirety of 2025 after he underwent UCL surgery (Tommy John), but if anything, it made him better, which is emphasized by his performance with New Hampshire as he held hitters to a .163 average to complement a 1.03 WHIP.

It is not probable that Perry will make his inevitable debut next season, but if he keeps progressing the way he has, it won't be too far off.