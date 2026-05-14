Blue Jays and Tigers Searching for Momentum Ahead of Weekend Clash

As the Toronto Blue Jays get set to visit the Detroit Tigers this weekend, it's a good time to step back and acknowledge the eerily similar situations that they find themselves in just over a quarter of the way into the 2026 MLB season.

This was, after all, a weekend clash that would have been circled on many calendars. With the Blue Jays set to visit Comerica Park across what is the Victoria Day long weekend in Canada, many fans are expected to cross the border to witness what most expected to be a clash of division-leading World Series contenders.

Suffice to say, that's not the case. Toronto and Detroit share nearly identical records (19-24 and 19-25, respectively) as they struggle under the weight of injuries and expectations. In some ways, however, that makes this weekend's series all the more significant, as both clubs seek a much-needed turn-around.

Struggling Under the Weight of Expectations

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays and Tigers entered the season coming off of impressive 2025 campaigns, albeit each with something to prove. Toronto had fallen a mere two outs short of a World Series title against the Los Angeles Dodgers last fall, while Detroit's historic collapse paved the way for a disappointing ALDS defeat at the hands of the Seattle Mariners.

Still, there was plenty of reason for excitement. The Blue Jays returned most of their American League pennant-winning 2025 team while adding the likes of Dylan Cease and Kazuma Okamoto.

The Tigers brought in Framber Valdez and reunited with Justin Verlander in hopes of taking full advantage of the last season prior to Tarik Skubal's free agency.

Prior to spring training, Toronto had the fourth-best World Series odds in all of baseball (+1400), while Detroit had the best odds in the AL Central (+2500)

Those odds have, understandably, both declined substantially at this point. The Blue Jays sit fourth in the AL East, 9.5 games behind a Tampa Bay Rays team boasting a payroll that is nearly one-third the size of Toronto's.

The Tigers are in better shape amidst the weak AL Central, but still own a share of the division's worst record.

Pitching Injuries Are Problem

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Injuries impact every MLB club over the course of a season, but Toronto and Detroit have been particularly snake-bitten - particularly in regards to their formidable starting pitching.

Already boasting a solid pitching staff last season, the Blue Jays made pitching a point of focus in the offseason, adding Cease and Cody Ponce while also reuniting with Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer to bolster a rotation that already had Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage and José Berríos.

Unfortunately, Ponce tore his ACL in his first start, Bieber and Berríos haven't thrown a pitch, Yesavage missed the first month of the season, and Scherzer is now sidelined. There's no such thing as too much pitching.

The Tigers can relate. Skubal's elbow surgery has dominated headlines - and rightfully so. But even apart from the reigning two-time AL Cy Young winner, Detroit has had to endure the absence of Verlander, Casey Mize, reliever Will Vest and others.

Offense Has Also Under-Performed

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While setbacks from a pitching standpoint are understandable given the injury issues, both clubs have dealt with puzzling dips at the plate.

Last season, Toronto ranked fourth in all of baseball with an average of 4.93 runs per game. Detroit wasn't quite that proficient, but still finished 11th with 4.68 runs per game, comfortably above league-average.

So far this season, both clubs find themselves well behind the pack offensively. The Blue Jays and Tigers currently rank 19th (4.19) and 22nd (4.16), respectively, in runs scored per game.

So, what's different from one year to the next? For Toronto, it starts at the top. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a mere two home runs with an underwhelming .372 slugging percentage. Meanwhile, George Springer is performing well below his 2025 level and Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger have missed significant time due to injury. Bo Bichette has been awful in New York, but the stability he brought to the middle of the Blue Jays' lineup has been missed.

In Detroit's case, injuries are hindering the club on both sides of the ball. Javier Báez and Gleyber Torres are both on the injured list, recently joined by Kerry Carpenter. Those three veterans represent 54 home runs from a year ago. Meanwhile, Spencer Torkelson has struggled after what felt like a breakthrough 2025 campaign.

The good news for both teams is that there is still plenty of time to turn things around and return to contention in what has been a mediocre American League thus far. But that turnaround has to happen at some point, giving this weekend's series a little more urgency for both clubs.