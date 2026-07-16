Blue Jays Haven't Lost Power, Just Slugging in Heart of the Lineup

The Blue Jays' decline in home run production has an obvious explanation at first glance.

Bo Bichette is no longer in the lineup. Injuries sidelined Alejandro Kirk for much of the first half. Addison Barger has been out since May 9, and Anthony Santander has not appeared in a game since Game 3 of last year's ALCS against the Seattle Mariners on Oct. 15. Any team would feel the impact of those absences.

But that explanation is incomplete.

The biggest change isn't who's missing. It's who's still there.

Toronto's veteran core no longer punishes velocity the way it did in 2025. That was the foundation of the club's offensive identity a year ago. As a result, opposing pitchers no longer have to nibble around the strike zone and can attack the lineup far more aggressively.

The Heart of the Lineup No Longer Punishes Velocity

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Springer is the clearest example.

During the first half of 2025, he was one of Toronto's most dangerous hitters against four-seam fastballs. In 97 plate appearances, he hit .244 with a .524 slugging percentage and six home runs. He was even better against sinkers, batting .386 with a .561 slugging percentage.

A year later, that version of Springer has disappeared.

His slugging percentage against four-seamers has dropped to .429, while his home run total has fallen from six to three. The decline is even more dramatic against sinkers, where he has gone from hitting .386 with a .561 slugging percentage to just .151 with a .189 slugging percentage and no home runs.

Because Springer's inconsistency extends well beyond hard stuff, I reviewed every pitch type. Here's what his 2025 damage profile looked like:

George Springer 2025 | Savant Baseball

Springer punished pitches left over the middle, but his swing also generated home runs against pitches on the inner half, down in the zone and on the outside corner. That story has changed during the first half of 2026.

George Springer 2026 | Savant Baseball

Springer has always relied on bat speed and impact quality to handle pitches on the edges of the strike zone. As the graphic shows, most of his damage now comes only against pitches left over the heart of the plate and through the middle of the strike zone vertically.

The underlying contact quality tells the same story. This is more than a slump. It suggests opposing pitchers have found a much more effective blueprint for attacking him.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. represents a different version of the same trend.

His batting average against four-seam fastballs has actually improved from .341 to .352. The power behind that contact, however, has declined significantly. His slugging percentage has fallen from .598 to .481, while his home runs against four-seamers have dropped from four to just one.

Here's Guerrero's heat map against four-seam fastballs in 2025 compared to 2026:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2025 | Savant Baseball

His extension and ability to drive pitches on the inner half remained remarkably consistent. But look where he did his biggest damage: four-seamers left in the upper-middle part of the strike zone. That was the swing—and the combination of vision and bat speed—that Toronto expected to see again this season.

It hasn't happened.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2026 | Savant Baseball

The heat map tells the story immediately.

Guerrero has been unable to drive four-seam fastballs in that upper-middle area of the strike zone. His one remaining strength continues to be handling pitches on the inner half down in the zone. Beyond a few flashes on elevated inside fastballs, the damage has largely disappeared.

Guerrero remains a productive hitter. What has changed is the type of damage he's producing. Many of those hard-hit balls are no longer turning into extra-base hits, forcing the rest of the lineup to generate offense that once came consistently from his bat.

Kirk's situation requires context. Injuries limited him for much of the season, leaving him with only 12 plate appearances against four-seam fastballs. That sample is far too small for definitive conclusions, but the contrast is still striking. After hitting .343 with a .486 slugging percentage against four-seamers during the first half of 2025, he has posted just a .100 batting average and .100 slugging percentage against them this season.

His absence has also deprived Toronto of another hitter capable of competing against premium velocity.

Production Against Four-Seam Fastballs (FF)

Guerrero Jr. hit .341/.598 with four home runs in 103 plate appearances against four-seam fastballs during the first half of 2025. In 2026, he is batting .352/.481 with one home run in 63 plate appearances.

Springer posted a .244/.524 slash line with six home runs in 97 plate appearances against four-seamers in 2025. This season, he is hitting .238/.429 with three home runs in 77 plate appearances.

Daulton Varsho batted .132/.421 with three home runs over 41 plate appearances against four-seam fastballs in 2025. In 2026, he has improved to .187/.385 with four home runs in 102 plate appearances.

Kirk hit .343/.486 with 2 home runs in 80 plate appearances against four-seamers in 2025. Limited by injuries, he has just 12 plate appearances against the pitch in 2026, batting .100/.100 without a home run.

Among Toronto's newcomers, Jesús Sánchez is batting .302/.460 with two home runs in 69 plate appearances against four-seam fastballs, while Kazuma Okamoto has emerged as the club's top fastball hitter, slashing .296/.583 with nine home runs in 123 plate appearances.

Rookie Brandon Valenzuela has struggled against four-seamers, hitting .200/.283 with one home run across 68 plate appearances.

The names are different. So is the production.

Toronto still has hitters capable of punishing four-seam fastballs, but they are no longer the same players who anchored the middle of the lineup a year ago.

The Power Didn't Disappear—It Changed Hands

Toronto hasn't run out of power. It has simply changed where that power comes from.

As expected, Okamoto made an immediate impact and has become the club's most dangerous hitter against velocity. His nine home runs and .583 slugging percentage against four-seam fastballs, combined with a .527 slugging percentage against sinkers, have established him as Toronto's biggest offensive threat.

Sánchez has added a different dimension. He is not a 35- or 40-home-run hitter, but he is capable of punishing mistakes. His .302 average and .460 slugging percentage against four-seam fastballs have allowed him to provide consistent production against the most common pitch in Major League Baseball.

Valenzuela offers a completely different profile. While he has struggled to generate damage against fastballs, he has turned the slider into his best pitch to hit, producing four home runs and an eye-popping 1.143 slugging percentage. He is a dangerous hitter, but one whose production depends much more heavily on pitch type.

Best Pitch for Each Hitter (2026)

Player

Pitch

AVG SLG HR Kazuma Okamoto

Four-seam fastball

.296 .583 9 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Sinker

.366 .505 3 George Springer

Cutter .316 .684 2 Daulton Varsho

Sinker .348 .478 1 Jesús Sánchez

Cutter .412 .824 2 Brandon Valenzuela

Slider .286 1.143 4

That comparison shows the power still exists on Toronto’s roster. It is simply no longer concentrated in the same group of hitters—or against the same pitches.

Offensive Core Production

Player

HR 2025 HR 2026 wRC+ 2025

wRC+ 2026 George Springer

16 9 137 91 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

12 6 130 99 Alejandro Kirk 7 2 116 62 Jesús Sánchez

7* 7 102* 107 Kazuma Okamoto

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22 —



119

*-Sánchez's 2025 first-half numbers were recorded with the Miami Marlins before joining the Blue Jays.

Injuries help explain part of Toronto's offensive decline. Bichette's departure—he has hit 10 home runs with the Mets this season—also removed an important bat from the middle of the order. But the numbers show the most significant change has occurred among the players who remain in the lineup.

The veteran core no longer turns velocity into extra-base hits at the same rate, while the club's new power sources—Okamoto and, to a lesser extent, Sánchez—have not yet been enough to offset those losses.

That is why Toronto's offense feels different in 2026.

The Blue Jays still have hitters capable of changing a game with one swing. They're just no longer the same hitters filling that role a year ago. Until the veteran core rediscovers its ability to punish velocity, opposing pitchers will continue attacking this lineup much differently than they did in 2025.