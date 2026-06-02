Blue Jays Bring Strong Track Record Into Series Against Braves

In a series that could decide whether or not the Toronto Blue Jays have what it takes to make a real comeback in the American League East division starts Tuesday night as they take on the best team in Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves, on the road.

Taking down the Braves in this three-game series would be a massive momentum builder for Toronto as the franchise enters play on a two-game losing streak. The Blue Jays have the players needed to beat Atlanta, but the task will be tall, especially with the Braves fans' energy taking over Truist Park.

Luckily for the Blue Jays, however, they are familiar with what the Braves bring to the table. And more times than not, over the course of these two teams facing off against one another, Toronto has gotten the upper hand more than the Braves have.

Jays vs Braves Head-to-Head History

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Yohendrick Pinango (24) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Diving into the statistics, the Blue Jays and Braves faced off for the first time back in 1997 as Atlanta took two games of a three-game series, setting the tone for the rivalry.

Fast forward a handful of seasons later, 1992 to be specific, the Blue Jays got the ultimate upper hand over Atlanta by beating the Braves in the World Series that season, becoming champions for the first time. Toronto won that World Series four games to two.

While the rosters look different since that 1992 World Series matchup, the history still runs deep. All in all, the Blue Jays have beaten the Braves more times than they've lost, for an official record entering Tuesday night of 37-33.

The Blue Jays have scored 337 runs against the Braves compared to allowing 319. For more recency, since 2020, Toronto holds a 13-5 record when playing Atlanta, including the Jays' series win against the Braves last season in three games.

History often repeats itself in Major League Baseball, but it will be a tall task for the Blue Jays to do so. Ronald Acuna Jr is on a scary tear right now for the Braves, something that Toronto pitching must account for.

To counter Acuna Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't been the power threat that he's become known for this season. However, if there were ever a time for a power streak to begin, it's in Atlanta. In head-to-head history, the Blue Jays have hit eight more home runs than the Braves have, ultimately leading them to victories.