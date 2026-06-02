How to Watch Blue Jays Series Opener vs Braves: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays will enter June with a two-game losing streak, but the overall picture says that John Schneider's team is on the right track. Since May 15th, the Blue Jays are 10-7 and are just two games below .500.

It's steady progress for a group that has suffered countless injuries. At full strength, Toronto has one of the best rosters in baseball, but it will take some time for that to happen. The Blue Jays are coming off a series split with the Baltimore Orioles. They suffered a 9-5 loss on Sunday, where starting pitcher Spencer Miles surrendered six earned runs over three innings.

Now, they'll square off with the Atlanta Braves, who hold the league's best record at 40-20. They're coming off a series win over the Cincinnati Reds. Here is a rundown of Tuesday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Braves

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman pitches. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: SN1

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchups

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (4-3, 3.13 ERA) vs. Braves: Bryce Elder (4-3, 2.50 ERA)

Fans will be treated to an exciting pitching matchup in the series opener. Gausman has been one of the Blue Jays' top arms, as he leads the team in innings pitched (69), games started (12), and WHIP (1.09). With a pitching staff filled with injuries, Gausman has been a steady presence.

The key to Gausman's success is the low walk rate. In May, he walked just four batters over five starts and posted 26 strikeouts. His 5.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio ranks seventh among all major league pitchers. He'll need a solid start against an elite offense and a bullpen that has been taxed this year.

Elder has been a big surprise for Atlanta's rotation, emerging as the second-best starting pitcher behind Chris Sale. His previous outing was his worst of the year, allowing six runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. It could be a challenge for Toronto's offense to string together consistent offense.

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease pitches. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

TBD: OF Jesús Sánchez (right wrist bruise)

10-Day Injured List: INF/OF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation), INF Lenyn Sosa (right wrist contusion)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Dylan Cease (mild left hamstring strain), LHP Joe Mantiply (left knee inflammation), RHP Tommy Nance (right forearm discomfort), RHP Max Scherzer (right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation), RHP Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement)

60-Day Injured List: RHP José Berríos (Tommy John surgery), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Yimi García (right elbow surgery rehab), C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture), RHP Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement)