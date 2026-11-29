The Toronto Blue Jays are making a statement this offseason. After spending money on highly coveted free agents last year, the Blue Jays haven't slowed down this winter.

On Saturday, Toronto agreed to terms on a massive five-year, $115 million contract with reliever Adrian Morejon. It marks the biggest guarantee for a reliever in MLB history. Not to mention, Morejon will receive a $15 million signing bonus.

The Blue Jays added the best free-agent reliever on the market and added on to an elite bullpen.

An Unstoppable Backend of the Bullpen

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Louis Varland. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year didn't work out for Toronto. It missed the playoffs due to an inconsistent offense and injuries to some of its top players. However, the bullpen was one of its biggest strengths.

Louis Varland turned in a historic season. He recorded 35 saves and a 1.27 ERA with 95 strikeouts. Varland earned an All-Star nod and was named the American League Reliever of the Year.

Tyler Rogers was just as terrific. The 35-year-old backed up the Blue Jays' big free-agent investment, finishing with a 1.77 ERA over 74 appearances. He was an unhittable setup reliever. Rogers' unique arm angle induces weak contact and keeps him readily available.

Now, John Schneider can add Morejon to his elite bullpen. The former San Diego Padres reliever finished fourth in games (76) and recorded a 2.83 ERA with 107 strikeouts. He only allowed 28 walks across 86 innings.

How Morejon Fits In

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morejon is simply dominant. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 90th percentile or higher in every major advanced statistic. Morejon has a 38.6 percent chase rate (99th percentile), 30.4 percent strikeout rate (93rd percentile), and a 58 percent groundball rate (98th percentile).

Opposing teams are going to struggle to score runs in the late innings against this dynamic trio. Not to mention, all three pitchers are delivering from different arm angles. Varland is a righty, Rogers is a submarine pitcher, and Morejon is a lefty. Toronto's relievers will be a matchup nightmare for opposing lineups.

Morejon will likely operate in a similar role that he's comfortable with. He should be Schneider's top option in the eighth inning, depending on the matchup. Varland will remain the closer with Rogers, Mason Fluharty, and Braydon Fisher as middle relievers.

The Blue Jays are trying to re-emerge as a World Series contender. They've taken a huge leap in accomplishing that goal. On a day when Dylan Cease pitches, it will be extremely difficult to score runs against Toronto's pitching staff.