It has been quite a 24 hours for the Toronto Blue Jays, who have been pitted against their division rivals, the New York Yankees. It started with the acquisition of super utility man Jazz Chisholm Jr. and finished with a bidding war for the No. 1 reliever on the market- Adrian Morejon.

Since free agency began, the Blue Jays have been linked to Morejon, as the Milwaukee Brewers proved that a bullpen can never have too many high-leverage relievers. The Yankees were neck and neck with Toronto until the very end.

However late Saturday afternoon it was, Bob Nightengale announced that the Blue Jays ultimately won the battle as Morejon will be joining Toronto's relief staff on a five-year, $115 million deal.

The New York Yankees offered a 5-year deal for about $100 million for Adrian Morejon while the San Diego Padres were also a finalist.

The surprise team who also showed strong interest in the Morejon talks were the Chicago White Sox. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 28, 2026

One should take note that the Yankees offered the same length of contract, but it hovered around $100 million. So, the lefty chose Canada over New York and will now bolster an already elite bullpen.

The Jays already had a workhorse lefty in Mason Fluharty who led baseball in appearances in 2026. So, adding a pitcher who can immediately enter the circle of trust is incredibly beneficial. They were already one of the best in the game late in the summer, and now it will be nearly impossible to put runs up on the board against their pen.

What To Know About Morejon

Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Marlins. Credit: David Frerker-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last three years, the San Diego Padres have had an elite reliever on their pitching staff whose capabilities have simply been masked behind the fact that he is on the same roster as Mason Miller.

One should take into consideration that since 2024, Morejon has made no fewer than 60 appearances while boasting an ERA of 2.83 or less.

Morejon will be 28 years old when Opening Day comes around in 2027 as a large piece to a young core that Toronto is building, and he will now be the face of one of the top bullpens in the game to complement the 2026 AL Reliever of the Year, Louis Varland.

While Varland was nothing short of magnificent, the Jays' skipper will have Fluharty, Spencer Miles, and setup man Tyler Rogers to choose from on any given night.

Toronto's boss, Ross Atkins, still needs to address the issues of outfield depth and offensive production this winter, but the pitching is now top-notch. The Blue Jays will be nearly impossible to score runs on, and fans can expect that for years to come.