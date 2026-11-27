There is no debate. I think we all know that the main problem for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2026 was their major offensive decline, finishing last in runs scored (648) and home runs (152) across all of Major League Baseball, and being the second-worst offense in all of baseball against left-handed pitchers, with the lowest batting average (.229 BA) and slugging percentage (.361 SLG), only behind the Seattle Mariners (.223 BA and .348 SLG, respectively).

If hitting had been the Jays’ only problem, things would have changed a lot throughout 2026, but they also ended up being a deficient baserunning group, with -3 Base Running Runs, closing the year ranked 20th across all of the Majors.

The Blue Jays haven't had a left-handed hitter reach 30 home runs in a season since Adam Lind in 2009. Could Anthony Santander finally end that 17-year drought? His power history makes the possibility intriguing, but...https://t.co/tjrbFVo0WX — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) November 20, 2026

Even so, the Jays had mathematical chances of qualifying for the postseason until they were officially eliminated after a 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 23 at Oriole Park. This left one or another feeling that, if the team had been more consistent, even after going through multiple injuries to key players, the goal of returning to the postseason could have been accomplished.

However, I think most of us who followed Toronto all year were sure that many things would not come to a happy ending with an offense that never managed to get hot enough to respond, unlike the great performance of the pitching and defense.

Why the Jays Should Keep Strengthening the Bullpen

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Louis Varland (77). Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We cannot leave aside the complement to the great defense. But if there was one group that managed to keep Toronto afloat during that offensive decline, it was the relievers, who managed to provide stability by overcoming the challenge of often having to defend narrow leads on the scoreboard because of the offensive problems we all know. However, it is fair to point out that not all the relievers were among the elite when it comes to dominance and durability; Spencer Miles, Tyler Rogers, and Louis Varland were the group’s main arms.

I think you already know where I am going with this, because there was a very marked trend in this group that could have a much greater impact if Toronto manages to acquire left-hander Adrian Morejon. Two key things here:

Morejon Would Raise the Impact of Power and Durability

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50). Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Morejon, undoubtedly the most coveted reliever in this year’s free-agent class, the Jays would not only add one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball right now to join Varland. They would also be paying for a highly consistent arm, capable of providing great stability across multiple outings. In this 2026 season, Morejon is the third pitcher with the most relief appearances with multiple innings pitched. He recorded 64 appearances and tied Rogers, right behind Varland, who accumulated 65 and finished one behind the leader, Cleveland Guardians closer Cade Smith.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tyler Rogers (71). Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rogers has been the leader in that department with 138 multi-inning relief appearances since 2025, moving Smith to second place with 128, while Varland tied with 123 in third place alongside Philadelphia Phillies closer Jhoan Duran. Morejon appears in ninth place in the ranking with 117, alongside closer Mason Miller, his teammate with the San Diego Padres over the last two seasons.

That impact does not remain limited to appearances, as Morejon has recorded the sixth-best ERA (2.48) and the second-highest strikeout-to-home-run-allowed rate (29.5) among the group led by Adner Uribe (1.80) of the Milwaukee Brewers and Duran (32.8), respectively.

Morejon’s Arrival Would Strengthen the Left Side of the Bullpen

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50). Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, I have not forgotten left-hander Mason Fluharty, who remains one of the relievers with the highest volume of appearances for the Jays over the last two seasons, before Varland and Rogers became the workhorses. Fluharty has led the team with 134 appearances over the last two seasons, recording a 4.13 xFIP, 0.7 fWAR, and an allowed BABIP of just .253.

Brendon Little is the other left-hander who has followed in his footsteps, with 109 relief appearances and a 1.0 fWAR. He has developed a more powerful strikeout profile (12.57 K/9) and has been less vulnerable to allowing home runs (0.65 HR/9, better than Fluharty’s 0.97). If Morejon joins the group, the formula would be much more interesting.

The Blue Jays have already made a major move to strengthen their rotation. But Toronto might not be done spending on pitching. Could Adrián Morejón be the next big addition to a team with championship ambitions?https://t.co/ZyZmCpwKgz — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) November 25, 2026

The part that could improve the most is the combined impact with durability, since Fluharty and Little have assumed the entire workload over the last two seasons. This continues to lead us to the idea that, if Toronto cannot reach Morejon, the priority could perhaps be to find a reliever who fits this type of profile.