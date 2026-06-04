Sandy Alcantara Could Be the Trade Deadline Arm the Blue Jays Have Been Waiting For

The MLB trade deadline is still a couple of months away, but that doesn't mean that teams can't prepare for a roster overhaul or a push to the postseason. Right now, the Toronto Blue Jays are stuck in the middle as they aim to repeat last year's success.

Injuries have been a major setback, but the talent remains despite a 29-33 record. The Blue Jays picked up momentum towards the end of May, but they're in the midst of a four-game losing streak. That leaves a difficult decision for general manager Ross Atkins.

The American League is wide open, and if Toronto is still in the playoff mix, it wouldn't be surprising if Atkins gets aggressive as he did in the offseason. They could be in the market for starting pitching at the trade deadline.

Blue Jays Could Acquire Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws a pitch. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

ESPN's Jeff Passan compiled a trade deadline preview for all 30 teams and said if the Blue Jays were to get someone, it could be Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara. The 30-year-old has been in trade rumors for quite some time, but the Marlins could finally move on from their star pitcher.

Alcantara's 2026 season has been the definition of up-and-down. He started the year on fire, throwing a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts in his second start. His next outing saw the righty throw 8 1/3 innings and allow only two earned runs.

But Alcantara has had multiple shaky starts. He's pitched four games where he allowed six or more runs. He's been susceptible to the long ball. However, a change of scenery might be exactly what Alcantara needs. The good outings should be what fans focus on.

Blue Jays Would Have an Elite Starting Rotation

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman pitches. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Adding Alcantara to this starting rotation would be a massive boost. At full strength, it consists of Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, and Alcantara. If Toronto can make the postseason, it would be difficult to generate offense against that staff.

First, the Blue Jays have to get healthy and stay in the playoff race before any major trade can materialize. Cease, Shane Bieber, Alejandro Kirk, and Addison Barger are just some of the names on the injured list. They could find themselves as sellers at the trade deadline if the record doesn't improve.

Luckily, the American League has been mediocre so far. Without a clear runaway contender, someone of Alcantara's caliber could be exactly what Toronto needs to make a run late in the season.