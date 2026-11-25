This is what we were waiting for, for movement in free agency to begin during the last week before the imminent lockout, scheduled for December 1.

The Blue Jays have not wanted to fall behind, and after losing the bidding for Tarik Skubal to the New York Mets, they have made their first major move of the winter after reaching an agreement on Tuesday with Japanese right-handed pitcher Kaima Taira for $80 million and five seasons.

Taira, 27, is coming off his best season in the NPB with the Seibu Lions, after finishing with a 12-5 record in 23 starts and 146 innings pitched, with an impressive 1.36 ERA, an xFIP of just 2.83, and the lowest walk (7.9%) and HR/FB (3.7%) rates of his career.

In addition to leading the Pacific League in ERA in 2026, he established the NPB record in 2021 with 39 consecutive appearances without allowing a run, surpassing the previous mark of 38. He also became the first pitcher to win the awards for best reliever, saves leader, and best ERA in the league at different points in his career.

I want to dedicate an analysis later to some of the most interesting trends that should represent a challenge for Taira in his MLB debut. There, he will join a rotation with good expectations, headed by Dylan Cease, with Taira as the second starter, followed by Trey Yesavage, Jose Soriano, and Cody Ponce.

Now, the question is where the Jays will turn. Will the offense be their top priority or will they continue reinforcing the pitching staff?

Rumors Point to Adrian Morejon

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50). Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you were thinking that the Jays’ first major investment would be to bring in a hitter, we were on the same page! But, as you already know, they decided to reinforce the starting rotation, which makes sense after not being able to catch up to Skubal.

Now, the unknown is the next step, and Toronto’s interest in reliever Adrian Morejon continues generating movement in the market, according to several recent reports by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.

Of course, Morejon is one of the great arms remaining in free agency right now, alongside starting pitcher Michael King, and stands out as the most sought-after reliever on the market.

Among Toronto’s priorities is reinforcing the left side of the bullpen, and what better investment than Morejon, who has been one of the most impactful left-handed relievers over the last two seasons.

San Diego Padres catcher Rodolfo Durán (48). Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During that period with the San Diego Padres, Morejon has recorded 5.1 fWAR, joining only two other relievers with at least 5.0 fWAR: his teammate, closer Mason Miller (5.9), who leads the entire league, and Cleveland Guardians closer Cade Smith (5.3). The next left-hander in the Top 11 is his compatriot Aroldis Chapman, who ranks fifth in fWAR with 4.2.

With Morejon as the setup man and Louis Varland as the closer, the Jays’ bullpen would acquire elite potential, with two of the most consistent arms in the game. Although we know the offense needs to improve, it is inevitable to feel excited about the possibility of Toronto signing Morejon.