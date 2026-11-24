It always seems that when free agency starts, it starts out stagnant until the No.1 player is finally off the board. Well, that time has come, and now one should expect things to get moving, as Tarik Skubal has officially signed with the New York Mets.

There were only two ballclubs making an offer to the left-handed 2x Cy Young Award winner, and the other was the Toronto Blue Jays, who are clearly willing to spend to acquire another elite starter to complement Dylan Cease at the top of the rotation.

So, the front office needs to aggressively pivot before either Freddy Peralta or Michael King inks their name somewhere else. With the Blue Jays in desperate need of offense, it will be one or the other, not both, and one piece of King's game makes him the more suitable choice.

Peralta might be the "bigger" name, especially after how he finished the 2026 season, but there's one area of concern that should be taken into consideration before moving forward with a long-term deal: what happened in the playoffs.

“That strike rate was down. They literally sped him up out of the strike zone.”@TheRealHoz35 dives deeper on how Milwaukee got to Rays starter Freddy Peralta in Game 3.#MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/T3YNLLJLJE — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 27, 2026

Now, Peralta started elite, posting a 1.08 ERA through his first four appearances. However, when the Tampa Bay Rays had their season on the line in the World Series and were counting on him to come through, he was lit up.

The Milwaukee Brewers put on a hitting clinic and scored five earned runs to complement three drawn walks as they knocked Peralta out of the game before the fifth came to a close; that is not what the Jays need.

This is definitely nitpicking Peralta; I mean, he was the ALCS MVP for a reason. However, he is going to cost a lot and be quite a commitment, as he has earned, and if they have to choose one over the other, it should be King, who has been notoriously good in the clutch.

King Down the Stretch for the Padres

Padres pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning against the Pirates. Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to forget that the San Diego Padres seemed to be the only team that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a run for their money during the playoffs this year, and King was a big piece of that as he finished five innings of one-run ball against a very disciplined offense.

But the impressive part was when he came out of the bullpen on short rest; the Padres were facing elimination. He pitched two scoreless innings with Mason Miller on the paternity list to keep their season alive.

In his career, King has a 1.86 ERA over four different seasons where his ballclub made it to the postseason, which is something that should be impossible to overlook for the Blue Jays.

The offense is of utmost importance to Toronto, but clearly they are after another starter, and King's performance in the clutch is the reason that he should be the choice over Peralta.