November has been rather stagnant for many organizations in Major League Baseball as they navigate an impending lockout and the possibility of a salary cap, all while trying to improve their teams. However, recent developments have made things more interesting.

Sunday afternoon, the No.1 free agent on the market, Tarik Skubal, was picked up by the New York Mets as he inked a nine-year, $450 million contract; terms that likely nobody was willing to get anywhere near, including the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays had met with Skubal as they are looking for that one-two punch with the starting rotation, and even though they couldn't get a reasonable deal made with Skubal, that doesn't mean the desire to bolster the pitching staff is dead.

Eight strikeouts for Michael King 🔥



He's through seven shutout innings! pic.twitter.com/KqUO5miIq7 — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

Instead, all attention should now go toward Michael King, who was arguably the more realistic choice to follow Dylan Cease anyway, as Toronto is in desperate need of offense and cannot spend every dollar that came off the books on one pitcher.

King has been highly sought after since becoming a free agent. He has a career ERA of 3.23, but what happened down the stretch of the regular season and again in the playoffs is why Toronto should win a bidding war with whoever else wants him.

Aspects of Michael King That Really Catch One’s Eye

Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches during the eighth inning against the Brewers in game 3 of the NLDS. Credit: David Frerker-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays have deep pockets, especially considering that $100+ million came off their books at the end of the 2026 season, so it would have been unwise not to meet with Skubal and his agent, but it was the right move not to take it any further, especially with someone like King still available.

The 31-year-old was quite good for the San Diego Padres this year and was even better when the pressure was on, which is something that has to be accounted for. Many might not have followed the NL Wild Card race down the stretch, but it came down to the wire.

In the final weeks of September, the Padres were teetering on the postseason line, and in King's final seven starts, he tallied up seven wins while boasting a 2.53 ERA to help push his team into October baseball.

Then, when his time rolled around, he not only threw seven innings of one-hit, no-run ball against arguably the best offense in baseball (Chicago Cubs), but followed the performance with five against the now world champions.

Padres pitcher Michael King (34) walks off after being taken out in a game against the Diamondbacks. Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lastly, it is impossible to ignore the fact that King came out of the bullpen on short rest when the Padres were facing elimination in Game 3 of the NLDS, when Mason Miller was placed on the Paternity List.

King is first and foremost a leader, someone that a manager wants in the clubhouse, and his talk is backed by his performance. He would immediately improve the Blue Jays and must be their top priority moving forward.

With Skubal off the table, there is one less ace on the board, and the Blue Jays need to be aggressive in scooping up King.