It is now three weeks into November, and the Toronto Blue Jays have made little to no meaningful transactions regarding their roster, which is in desperate need of two things: offense and outfielders, especially since the front office non-tendered Davis Schneider on Friday.

Ultimately, it shouldn't come as a shock that the Blue Jays decided not to offer Schneider a contract for the upcoming season, as he has proven to have slugging ability. But his highs no longer outweigh his lows, as evidenced by his .145 batting average in 2026.

That said, Toronto is now down another utility player and for a team that was already lacking with outfielders last season, they desperately need to add not only someone who can play the field, but can also put runs up on the board.

Seiya Suzuki reaches the 20-HR mark for a 4th straight season! pic.twitter.com/eiXhHi5BsJ — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2026

There are three unrestricted free agents that immediately pop off the bag: Seiya Suzuki, Randy Arozarena, and Ian Happ.

Suzuki and Arozarena provide more offense than Happ does, but Happ would bring a four-time Gold Glove to a defense that had plenty of lowlights despite winning the team's Gold Glove. Regardless, the front office has to add at least one, and the clock is ticking.

There is also reason to believe that the Jays would be willing to bring back Myles Straw despite declining his club option; he isn't an offensive threat, but he definitely provides desperately needed reinforcements.

Comparing the Available Options Still on the Table

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki against the Diamondbacks. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suzuki is easily the hottest player available as he just posted his fourth consecutive season with at least 20 home runs, and a not-so-friendly reminder is that Toronto had nobody with more than 15 outside of Kazuma Okamoto as the worst slugging team in baseball.

Then, there is Arozarena, who is a three-time All-Star and won his first Silver Slugger this season after hitting 26 home runs, driving in 79, and slashing .281/.381/.484. Not to mention, he has crossed the 20-homer mark every year since 2021.

Happ isn't necessarily known for his offensive capabilities, but that is simply because he has been so elite defensively and also plays somewhat in the shadow of the best offense in the game. However, take into consideration that Happ has hit a minimum of 20 home runs in five of his last six years with the Chicago Cubs.

Schneider is a beloved player, but the Blue Jays cannot score runs on clubhouse friendliness, and general manager Ross Atkins knows this. It was time to move on, and now they need to make sure to acquire at least one of these available agents.