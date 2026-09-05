Blue Jays Get Immediate Injury Scare in Jameson Taillon's Return

Well, that didn’t last long. The Toronto Blue Jays finally got Jameson Taillon back on Friday night.

His return lasted two innings.

Taillon was removed from Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals before the bottom of the third with right elbow discomfort. This is an alarming development given that the Blue Jays are already suffering from a staggering number of injury issues.

To make matters worse, it was Taillon’s first appearance since being placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis on August 11. Toronto activated him and then immediately put him in the rotation as the series opener in Kansas City.

Now, it appears they will have to wait once again to evaluate him and see where he stands.

Taillon will go for an MRI tonight and likely be placed on the IL on Saturday



Taillon — who’s had two Tommy John surgeries — told Blue Jays manager John Schneider that it felt like more of a nerve issue https://t.co/0juMWYJnJ5 — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 5, 2026

Jameson Taillon’s Two Inning Return

There weren’t any obvious signs that Taillon was in pain during his outing. He got out of two innings with just 29 pitches, but then the Blue Jays turned to their bullpen. Sportsnet reported that he had left with right elbow discomfort. The Blue Jays confirmed.

That is disturbing given that it is the same arm he had just returned from.

August 10 is when he was last on the field, and that was against the Boston Red Sox. Taillon only allowed one hit over four scoreless innings before he had to leave with right forearm discomfort.

Toronto put him on the IL the next day. He went through the rehab process and worked back over the next several weeks. The Blue Jays determined he was ready. Exactly twenty-nine pitches later, he wasn’t.

Another Blow to Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jameson Taillon Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team has struggled this year, and just when you think things are turning around, something else happens.

The Blue Jays had won five of their previous six games coming into Friday and held a 70-71 record. Luckily, the team went on to win the game and moved to 71-71 for the year.

They are right back in the hunt for the playoff race. While Toronto is 13.5 games back in the American League East, they are only one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

Pitching depth has been a problem all year, and it looks to continue to challenge this team.

Trey Yesavage remains on the injured list after having knee surgery, and Shane Bieber is still working his way back from right teres major inflammation. Long-term injuries struck Jose Berrios, Bowden Francis, and Cody Ponce.

Taillon was going to add stability during this important stretch of the year. Now, the early exit just creates more questions.

It’s far too early to speculate, but it is, of course, concerning. The Blue Jays will likely have an update on him in the coming days.