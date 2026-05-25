Blue Jays Legend Expresses Playoff Optimism Despite Toronto’s 25–28 Start

It's way too early to begin discussing playoff hopes, but it's easy to notice trends. Entering Monday's slate, the Toronto Blue Jays are 25-28 and 10.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East lead. In slightly more exciting news, Toronto is the fourth team in the Wild Card race, and one game back of the Minnesota Twins for the third and final spot.

Before Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Blue Jays legend Edwin Encarnacion spoke to Sportsnet 590 The FAN about the team's current standing and expressed strong optimism.

"They're good, they're doing good," Encarnacion said. "This is just a long season, we're going to have a lot of back and forths, there's a lot of games left, and we believe in the team and talent we have. I know they're going to turn it around and going to be alright by the end of the season, so we'll be in the playoffs."

This Blue Jays Legend Isn’t Worried Despite Middling Season’s Start

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

While it's not hard to squint and see Toronto make a Wild Card appearance this season, 2025 was eerily similar this far into the year. On May 25 of last season, the Blue Jays were seven games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East, three games behind the Kansas City Royals for the final Wild Card spot, and owned a 25-27 record.

By the end of the season, Toronto was 94-68 and atop the AL East en route to a World Series appearance. There is plenty of time remaining, but that doesn't make patience any easier. What makes it more of a viable strategy is listening to a Blue Jays legend express such positivity surrounding a team reeling from injuries and a disappointing offseason.

Encarnacion had an illustrious career in Toronto, but was familiar with his fair share of rough teams. In fact, in 2015, during his second-to last season with the Blue Jays, he found himself in a similar spot. On May 25, Toronto was 21-26, fell behind in the standings, and was unexpectedly struggling.

By the season's end, the Blue Jays finished 93-69, won the AL East, and made it to the American League Championship Series. That season, Encarnacion batted .277/.373/.557 with 39 homers and 111 RBI. He failed to make the All-Star game, but earned the second-highest fWAR season of his career.

As Toronto enters a three-game set against the Marlins, it's good to know that the legends still have the team's back.