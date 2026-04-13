Ranking the Toronto Blue Jays' Positives Despite Rocky 6-9 Start

The first 15 games of the 2026 season have been turbulent to say the least. Injuries galore have surmounted, and thinned the starting rotation to its breaking point. The Blue Jays are 6-9 and 2-8 over the last ten games.

Starting pitchers Trey Yesavage, Cody Ponce, Jose Berrios, and Shane Bieber are all hurt, and the rotation has the third-worst ERA this season. All seems like doom and gloom in Toronto, especially after George Springer was injured recently, but there are plenty of positives to pick from the burning pile.

1. Andrés Giménez Has Been One of the Most Consistent Bats

Replacing the tandem of Bo Bichette and Ernie Clement at second base is no easy task, but Giménez has played well to begin the year.

He leads the team with three steals, nine RBI, a triple, and two homers. Not only does he have a respectable .772 OPS to begin the year, but he's also hitting for average.

His .278 average is third for every starter behind Vladdy Jr and Clement. Entering the season, there were question marks around his offensive production, especially after his .210/.285/.313 slash line last year, but he's exceeded expectations.

His defense still has some catching up to do, but he hasn't played shortstop consistently since 2021 with Cleveland. If he can boost his -2 defensive runs saved to even league average, he'll be good to go. Giménez has been a bright spot for the offense this season.

2. Dylan Cease Has Pitched As Advertised

When the Blue Jays acquired Cease this offseason, no one expected the team to need him as badly as Toronto has. Despite the turbulent rotation situation, to say the least, Cease has been a rock in an impossible hard place.

He's pitched in 32+ games every year since 2021, and already made three strong starts to begin the year. He's walked seven batters over his last 9.1 innings and two starts, but his 2.45 season ERA proves he's worked out of it.

Cease has shone at a time when the Blue Jays have needed him most, and shows no signs of slowing down.

3. Louis Varland is Having a Career Year

Varland failed to live up to the 2.02 ERA he posted before the Blue Jays acquired him last season. He posted a 4.94 ERA over 23 games and really struggled in August. Despite last season's woes, Varland has been the best reliever in a mediocre bullpen.

There have been a few bright spots, but he stands out the most. He's not allowed an earned run through nine innings this year, and has allowed two base runners this entire month.

His three March appearances were shaky, but he's been dominant ever since. He even struck out the side in his inning of work on Sunday. Even though the bullpen has been difficult to manage, Varland has stepped up in a serious way this season.