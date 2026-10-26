The Most Glaring Roster Deficiencies Keeping the Blue Jays From World Series Contention

It is hard not to get nostalgic when thinking about the team that was the 2025 Toronto Blue Jays, who were performing on the power of friendship and came inches from dethroning the reigning world champs.

However, as they learned, life doesn't always have a happy ending, and unfortunately, it was an equally disappointing 2026 as their comeback tour was derailed both by injuries and an underperforming offense.

So, instead of shooting for redemption, the Blue Jays are watching the World Series in Toronto after finishing last in the AL East, and if anything should come from this defeat, it is learning from the teams that had what it takes to make it there.

Time and time again, Toronto found themselves down early in games in 2026, and it was basically a lost cause; they should move on to the next one, as it seemed like all hope was lost for that day. That has been far from the case for this year's pennant winners.

Impressive Things by Both the Brewers and Rays

Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) and catcher William Contreras (24) celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the 2026 World Series. Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now it is a pair of clubs known for playing small ball, as both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers are the two still playing, neither known for the slug. The two, for the most part, are very clean defensively while also doing the "small" things very well.

The Rays and the Brewers know how to execute the bunt; they do not expand the zone when standing in the box and perform situational baseball well, which means when there is one out and a runner in scoring position, they put the ball in play.

While these two are very deserving of their bid to the Fall Classic, one is standing out more than the other: Milwaukee. The Brewers have no quit in them, and no lead is safe, which is why they had a winning record this season when the other team scored first.

That is a stat that is truly hard to fathom, and it has been on full display during these playoffs, which was highlighted at The Trop on Saturday after they fell behind 4-0 after the top of the first, but then came back to win it as the pitching staff held them scoreless for the next eight.

THE BREWERS HAVE COME ALL THE WAY BACK TO TAKE THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/n3aK0UEIJV — MLB (@MLB) October 25, 2026

If that example alone isn't enough, it wasn't the only time. When the Brewers faced off with the back-to-back world champions in the NLCS, it was nearly the same tale. They went down 4-0; they won the game.

The Blue Jays simply did not have that same drive and determination that they had a season ago. Defeat was worn around their heads like a crown, and that is going to be harder for the front office to address than something as simple as adding a designated hitter, which they also have to do.

Both the Rays and Brewers have true leaders in their clubhouses, and if the Jays do not have the same next season, then it doesn't matter how aggressive they are in the offseason; the same fate will prevail.