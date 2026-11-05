An Injured Player Whose Return Could Help the Blue Jays in 2027

Injuries decimated the Toronto Blue Jays in 2026. The season took a concerning turn before it even began as several players hit the injured list.

Ernie Clement, Kazuma Okamoto, and Andres Gimenez were the only everyday position players who didn't spend time on the injured list. If Toronto is going to bounce back next season, it has to stay healthy.

Cody Ponce is one of those players who will return from a substantial injury. His contributions could be a massive help.

Ponce Back in the Mix

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Cody Ponce. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ponce signed a three-year, $30 million deal last offseason. He played several years in the KBO League, winning MVP in 2025 after posting a 1.89 ERA with 252 strikeouts as a starter.

On Mar. 30, Ponce made his first MLB start since July 3rd, 2021. Unfortunately, Ponce's start was short-lived. He threw 2.1 innings, allowing one hit, one run, and striking out three.

Ponce was carted off the field and missed the remainder of the season with a right knee ACL sprain. It was a devastating blow for the Blue Jays. What began as an inspiring return to the big leagues quickly turned into a nightmare.

Toronto needs a healthy Ponce next season. Free agency could deplete the Blue Jays' rotation. Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber are unrestricted free agents, leaving Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios, and Ponce as the current starting pitchers.

General manager Ross Atkins will likely seek pitching depth through free agency, but Ponce's health is still important. Toronto is investing $20 million in Ponce over the next two seasons with the expectation to play at a high level. If the Blue Jays can get a solid season out of Ponce, they should be in a much better spot next year.

What About Anthony Santander?

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Santander is a mystery. He signed a massive $92.5 million contract with Toronto, but has played in 59 games over two seasons.

Santander missed the 2026 season with a left shoulder labral tear. When healthy, he's a tremendous power hitter who can drive in runs, but he's nearly two years removed from that version. At this point, it's unclear what the Blue Jays could get from Santander.

Toronto would love to see a healthy Santander, but it cannot depend on his everyday availability. Addison Barger is more likely to produce at a high level after coming off an injury-riddled season.

The Blue Jays need several returners to contribute, but Ponce's return could have the biggest impact.