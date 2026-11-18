The Toronto Blue Jays could enter one of the most important negotiations of their upcoming offseason. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that some people involved in the conversations about Tarik Skubal expect Toronto to be one of the teams that makes it to the final stretch of the bidding.

I really never doubted that Toronto would enter the bidding for Skubal aggressively, especially because one of its main priorities remains improving the starting rotation, where right-hander Dylan Cease was the only pitcher who remained strong from beginning to end, far exceeding expectations in his first season after signing a seven-year, $210 million contract in December 2025.

Cease finished a dominant season in the 99th percentile in Run Value, 98th in strikeout rate and 96th in whiff rate, with an 11-6 record and a 2.40 ERA, throwing 169 innings in 29 starts in a rotation that had to use 16 starters. After Cease, Kevin Gausman, who threw 127 ⅓ innings before being sent to the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, was the only other starting pitcher who managed to surpass 100 innings.

Skubal and Cease Would Form a First-Class Pair

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29). Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did it happen to you too? Of course! Since it was inevitable to immediately think about the duo Skubal and Cease could form, a pair of aces with the ability to project Cy Young seasons.

Skubal, without a doubt, is the arm everyone wants to build a rotation around and, although he went through an injury and his 2026 season was not as impactful as his previous two years, he remains the pitcher with the greatest impact over these last three seasons.

During that span, he has recorded 546 innings in 88 starts and leads the league with 18.0 fWAR and a 2.73 xFIP among the 52 qualified pitchers with at least 400 innings, in addition to accumulating other top honors by winning the American League Triple Crown with the Detroit Tigers in 2024 and claiming the Cy Young Award in consecutive years in 2024 and 2025.

Although Cam Schlittler and Jacob Misiorowski stole the show throughout the season until unanimously winning the American League and National League Cy Young Awards, respectively, Skubal regained his rhythm in the second half of the schedule, after going from Detroit to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and once again recorded elite numbers as a pitcher, finishing with a 12-7 record, a 2.72 ERA in 158 ⅔ innings, 186 strikeouts and just 27 walks, placing in the 97th percentile in Run Value.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84). Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes this story even more interesting is when we bring together the projections Skubal has alongside those of Cease, who is coming off one of the best seasons of his career this year, after recording at least 200 strikeouts for the sixth consecutive year. Cease led the Jays’ rotation with 5.5 fWAR, the highest total of his career in a single season, finishing second in the American League Cy Young Award voting.

Recently, my colleague Adam Steinmetz wrote a very interesting story about the possibilities of the Blue Jays getting Skubal, in which he presents several factors that could work in favor of the Canadian organization, and one of them is Skubal’s personal connection with pitcher Bowden Francis, with whom he shares training sessions at Apex Performance in Arizona.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29). Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Skubal and Cease leading the rotation, Toronto would have Jose Soriano and Trey Yesavage as the main arms in the middle of the rotation, although another move cannot be ruled out if they get Skubal before the imminent lockout on December 1.

Soriano integrated well into the rotation after arriving from the Angels at the trade deadline, and finished in the 93rd percentile in ground-ball rate and 96th with his off-speed pitches, although his xERA (which finished in the 31st percentile) and walk rate (32nd) left the main warning signs that he will have to work on heading into the 2027 season.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (39). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yesavage, for his part, had a year in which he went through injuries and once again showed his talent, but he will need to be healthy in the future and regain his consistency, since he once again had problems with his control. Even so, he managed to record 20 starts, the highest number behind Cease (29) and Gausman (23), and the most interesting thing was that he once again managed to generate whiffs consistently, finishing in the 84th percentile, limiting hard-hit balls (81st percentile) with his five-pitch arsenal.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Spencer Miles (62). Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Miles, who became one of the Jays’ revelations this year, is one of the pitchers who could reinforce the lower part of the rotation, although he also demonstrated his ability to work in both roles, being an important part of the bullpen.

Miles had 46 appearances, eight of them as a starter, and recorded a 2.73 ERA in 95 ⅔ innings. His great impact did not come from his ability to generate whiffs (he finished in the 6th percentile in the league), but he compensated for that inability by limiting hard contact, as he finished in the 96th percentile in barrel rate allowed and 87th in xERA and ground-ball rate.

The Cost of the Negotiation Could Affect the Construction of the Offense

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a fundamental part of the Blue Jays’ expectations, since, if they get Skubal, the financial commitment would be considerable. Such a high investment would change the plan for some of the team’s other priorities.

They have shown interest in other high-profile free agents such as outfielder Seiya Suzuki and second baseman Brandon Lowe, who would be great additions to reinforce the offense.

Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander share the record for average annual salary for a pitcher, at $43.3 million, but market projections place Skubal around $45 million per season or above that figure. There has also been talk about his interest in seeking a multi-year contract, so an eight-year deal could exceed $350 million.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27). Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is not a new situation for the Jays, who have already demonstrated a willingness to invest in their main stars, as they did with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who received a 14-year, $500 million extension.

However, the ability to take on large contracts does not mean that all needs can be addressed with the same budget, and Toronto is also in urgent need of resolving its offensive problems after falling to last place in the Major Leagues with 648 runs scored and 152 home runs this year, the team’s worst marks in the last 20 seasons.

Winning the bidding for Skubal would be a move with an enormous impact, but his value to Toronto will depend on what the organization can still build after signing him.