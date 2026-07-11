Blue Jays MLB Draft Tracker: Live Updates, Picks and Analysis

The day has finally come: MLB draft day. Though it might seem odd that this happens mid-season compared to other professional sports that do it after, baseball is a little different.

Teams aren't drafting to address right now problems instead they are trying to address needs that they will have in the future, so it doesn't really matter when the draft happens as these players will go into the team's pipeline.

That being said, the Toronto Blue Jays have had some notable success with the draft, and the first one that comes to mind to demonstrate this is homegrown hero Bo Bichette. Bichette spent the entirety of his career with the Jays up until this season.

There isn't enough time in the day to explain how well the Jays do with their young talent, highlighted by current pitching phenom Trey Yesavage. However, Toronto won't have a pick in the first round this year.

The Jays will not have a pick until No. 39 at the beginning of the second round simply because they received a 10-pick penalty for exceeding the second surcharge threshold of the Competitive Balance Tax.

Toronto Blue Jays Draft Pick Tracker

Round 2, Pick No. 39:



Round 3, Pick No. 103:



Round 4, Pick No. 131:



How to Watch the MLB Draft





The MLB Draft will be over the course of two days, July 11-12. Day one starts at 1 p.m. ET and day two will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.



You can watch the MLB Draft:



2026 MLB DRAFT



Day 1: Saturday, July 11 (Rounds 1-4)



• 1:00-2:30 p.m. ET - Preview show + Picks 1-10 (NBC/Peacock)



• 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET - Picks 11-40 (MLB Network, Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)



• 4:30-7:45 p.m. ET - Picks 41-135 (Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

Day 2: Sunday, July 12 (Rounds 5-20)



• 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)