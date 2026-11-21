To say it was a disappointing season for the Toronto Blue Jays would be putting it nicely, as they went from first to worst in the AL East, led by the least productive offense in baseball. Major changes have to be coming.

The Blue Jays were an absolute powerhouse at the plate last year, but the story was not the same in 2026, which was lowlighted by no recognition with the Silver Slugger awards this year, and the team's boss will definitely be adding proven bats to the roster.

That said, the biggest hole in the roster is now in the outfield, which was already severely lacking in depth, but even more so now that Toronto non-tendered utility man Davis Schneider. Luckily, there are some really solid free agents up for grabs, one of whom is Ian Happ.

Ian Happ hammers a 3-run homer to extend the lead for the @Cubs 💪 pic.twitter.com/KgU4G2qNND — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2026

Happ not only provides consistent runs but also an elite glove in the outfield, highlighted by four consecutive Gold Glove Awards, which was nearly five after coming inches from another one this past season.

Ultimately, the 32-year-old has just been in the shadow of the most explosive offense in baseball, as the Chicago Cubs have consistently been a powerhouse over the years. But make no mistake, he can produce at the plate as well.

Happ’s Ability To Produce Offense Over the Years

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a grand slam home run against the Mariners. Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone is begging for general manager Ross Atkins to sign Happ's former teammate, Seiya Suzuki, as Suzuki is the superior hitter and the Jays are in desperate need of that in the lineup, but if he isn't able to make that happen, then efforts should immediately turn to Happ.

In 2026, Happ posted 24 home runs, making it the fifth time in six years to cross that mark, and it is also important to note that his ability to draw walks has grown as his plate discipline has improved over the years.

Since 2023. Happ has not walked less than 80 times in a season, which is emphasized by nearly 99 in '23; nobody in Toronto had more than 59 last year, as they seemingly couldn't get on bae, and had absolutely no capability of producing extra-base hits.

The Cubs' homegrown player has posted a career OPS of .783 since making his debut all the way back in 2017 with an on-base percentage of .341 while slugging a 100 points higher than that; he would immediately make the team better.

In a perfect world, the Blue Jays acquire both Suzuki and Happ, keeping the teammates together, and that isn't necessarily far-fetched. However, if not both, it has to be one, and Happ should not be overlooked as a great addition.