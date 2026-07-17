Latest Mets Trade Deadline Update Could Be Great News for Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays find themselves in an interesting spot going into the second half of the 2026 campaign. Currently, the Blue Jays find themselves in fifth place in the AL East with a 45-51 record. The likelihood of winning the division is low, but the chances of still making the playoffs are high.

Toronto sits 2.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot, and given that the American League is weaker compared to the National League, the approaching trade deadline for the AL is very skewed. Even with a losing record, the Blue Jays could be buyers at the trade deadline.

MLB.com's Keegan Matheson believes that the franchise will be buyers rather than sellers at the trade deadline, via TSN on X (formerly Twitter).

"When you got 40K people in the house each night, good luck selling and good luck telling that to all of the millions of people who jumped on this team a year ago, 'Eh, we're actually going to pull back because there's a bunch of teams a half game ahead of us, good luck with that," Matheson said.

That being said, the latest update on the status of the New York Mets going into the trade deadline could be an enticing opportunity for Toronto.

Mets Reportedly Ready for Fire Sale

New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) watches his RBI sacrifice fly. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Chelsea Janes of SNY, "A rival executive said the Mets informed their team that the sale is on, and that everyone but young stars Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and the obvious, Juan Soto, is available."

One former Blue Jays player, Bo Bichette, was left off the list, which could catch the eye of the front office in Toronto. Bichette signed with the Mets this offseason, taking his career out of Toronto, but could potentially be a contender to return to the franchise at the trade deadline.

Bichette, hitting .253 with 10 home runs and an OPS of .677, has not performed as well as he had hoped when signing with New York this offseason. His numbers as a member of the Blue Jays stand out, and one thing is for sure: the fans would love to have him back in their uniform.

Andres Gimenez, who took over shortstop once Bichette left, isn't hitting the baseball well in 2026, holding a .232 average with seven home runs this season, which could be a position the Blue Jays look to improve. Adding Bichette could be that answer.

Bichette has a full no-trade clause in his contract with the Mets, per Spotrac, which could be the biggest roadblock. Additionally, the Blue Jays might not show enough expressed desire to force their hand.

“I came to New York to win. The no-trade clause is there for a reason. And I’m just leaving it at that," Bichette said, as Will Sammon wrote for The Athletic (subscription required).

The difference this time for the Blue Jays is that they would have to give up some prospects to reunite with Bichette, rather than bidding for his services in free agency. Nothing is final and the Blue Jays could be forced to sell before the deadline, but fans should keep an eye on a potential reunion with one of their favorites.